Catriona Gray shares viral empanada photos captioned with own pageant answer

Are you team “ketchup” or team “suka?”

In an Instagram post on January 19, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reposted her viral empanada photos and added a caption that alluded to her own pageant answer.

“It’s been a hot minute since this viral moment! So… ano? Team suka or ketchup? Personally, I like both but in moderation,” she wrote with a winking-face-with-tongue emoji.

Catriona’s post has earned over 210,000 likes and several comments so far.

The post is part of her promotion for the “Raise Your Flag” video series wherein she features different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Catriona’s caption amused some Filipinos who got the reference.

“The caption hahhaahahhaahahhahahahahahahaaha,” an Instagram user commented.

“Because I think if people will argue, then what about vinegar and ketchup? Everything is good but in moderation,” an Instagram page wrote.

“Because ketchup and suka are good, but in moderation,” wrote another Filipino with emojis of laughing-with-tears and clapping hands.

Last November, a travel vlogger page shared pictures of Catriona visiting Batac City in Ilocos Norte and eating its famous handheld snack.

One of the pictures that gained online buzz was an image of the former beauty queen putting ketchup in her Ilocos empanada.

The crunchy orange snack is usually paired with local vinegar since its tangy taste acts as a contrast to the assorted fillings inside, particularly the longganisa.

Some Filipinos who saw Catriona’s sauce preference at that time dropped witty comments patterned after her old pageant answers.

One of the most alluded to was her response to a Question and Answer portion of the 67th Miss Universe which won her the crown.

“I’m for it being used in a medical use but not so for recreational use, because I think if people were to argue, what about alcohol and cigarettes? Well, everything is good but in moderation,” Catriona said when asked about the legalization of marijuana before.

Pageant fans attempted to modify her pageant answers to fit the photo’s context.

“I prefer ketchup in empanada to be used, but not so for recreational use. Because I think if people were to argue: Then what about suka in empanada? Well, everything is good but in moderation. Thank you,” a Facebook user previously wrote.

Catriona reportedly noticed the comments mimicking her pageant answers at that time.

This trend continues in Catriona’s latest post where she asks Pinoys if they prefer eating their Ilocos empanada with ketchup or vinegar.