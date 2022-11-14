Pageant answers flood Catriona Gray’s empanada photo comments section

A picture of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray putting ketchup on her Ilocos empanada earned buzz among Filipinos who modified some of her past pageant answers as comments to the image.

Travel vlogger VPI Travel Ilocos on November 10 shared pictures of the former beauty queen’s visit to Batac City in Ilocos Norte where she tried out their famous handheld snack.

Catriona is in the province to feature it for the “Raise Your Flag” video series where she showcases different destinations in the country.

She previously featured La Union, Laguna and Zamboanga.

Catriona’s latest stop is Ilocos Norte, where she visited Batac City and was able to have a taste of the region’s famed snack.

“Ilocos has long been on my bucket list to feature for my #RaiseYourFlag series at hindi ito ‘yung first time ko sa region, pero magiging first time ko to truly immerse myself in the culture, traditions, sights and foods of the North!” Catriona said on Facebook.

“First stop, the welcoming city of Batac and their famous Empanada,” she added with a face-savoring-food emoji.

The travel vlog was among those that featured more photos of the former Miss Universe titleholder on its Facebook page.

“Welcome to City of Batac, Ms. Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray. She visited Batac City and tried the famous Ilocos empanada,” it said last Thursday.

While the travel vlog’s post has earned thousands of likes, it was the sole photo of Catriona putting ketchup on her Ilocos empanada that caught Pinoys’ attention.

The photo alone has earned 38,000 likes and “love” reactions, 1,900 comments and 12,000 shares so far.

The Ilocos empanada is known for its bright orange color, crunchy exterior and rich filling of longganisa meat, egg and sliced vegetables like potatoes, carrots and green papaya.

It is usually drizzled with local vinegar since its tangy taste acts as a flavor contrast to the assorted fillings inside, most particularly the longganisa.

Others, however, are more adventurous and are drizzling the empanada with other sauces and condiments.

In Catriona’s case, she eats it with ketchup.

Comments about the beauty queen’s eating preference were overpowered by those who brought up some of her past pageant answers and modified them to fit the picture’s context.

“I prefer ketchup in empanada to be used, but not so for recreational use. Because I think if people were to argue: Then what about suka in empanada? Well, everything is good but in moderation. Thank you,” a Facebook user said.

It was a reference to Catriona’s answer to the question about the legalization of marijuana in the Q&A portion of Miss Universe 2018. Her original answer was:

“I’m for it being used in a medical use but not so for recreational use, because I think if people were to argue, what about alcohol and cigarettes? Well, everything is good but in moderation.”

Another Facebook user recalled Catriona’s answer when she joined Miss World in 2016. The question was related to the qualities of what it takes to be a Miss World winner.

“I think, first of all, it takes bravery. To be a Miss World is to carry a bottle of ketchup. It is like action carried out by one to illuminate the empanadas. And I would dedicate my whole self, my love for the arts and my voice to try to uplift, empower and pour this ketchup to all empanadas. And it would be my greatest honor and duty to hold this ketchup high enough so that all the world could feel and see its spice. Thank you,” the comment reads.

Here is the former beauty queen’s answer before:

“I think first of all, it takes bravery. To be a Miss World is to carry a burning torch. It is like action carried out by one to illuminate the lives of many. And I would dedicate my whole self, my love for the arts, and my voice to trying to uplift, empower, and educate people. And it would be my greatest honor and duty to hold this torch high enough so that all the world could feel and see its light.”

Another Facebook user recalled Catriona’s answer when asked the following: “If you were gonna write a song about your experience here in Miss Universe, what would you call it?”

“Well you know what Steve, as a Miss Philippines, I always felt the love and support of ketchup to empanada. And I think I have ate half of this empanada tonight. So I would name a song, Raise your Ketchup. Because I eat empanada here — not only one, but a hundred and four million empanadas! Hahaha,” the comment reads.

Catriona originally answered Steve Harvey‘s question with the following:

“Well, you know what, Steve, as Miss Philippines, I’ve always felt the love and support of the Filipino people, and I think I brought half of my country here tonight and so I would name my song, ‘Raise Your Flag,’ because I stand here not as one, but as 104 million FIlipinos!”

The travel vlog claimed that the former beauty queen was able to read some of the comments mimicking her past pageant answers.

“This comment section has me (skull and rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis,” Catriona reportedly said.