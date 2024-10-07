Sarrat parish opens 300th Jubilee celebrations

Despite heavy rains brought by a typhoon, the three-century-old Parish of Santa Mónica in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, pushed through with its jubilee events.

The period from Sept. 29, 2024, to Sept. 29, 2025, has been declared a “Special Year of Grace” by the Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary.

During this time, visitors who perform the required acts of sacramental confession, receive Eucharistic communion, and pray for the pope’s intentions may receive a plenary indulgence.

To mark the start of the jubilee, a Mass for St. Michael the Archangel, along with the Blessing of the Holy Door, was held on Sunday, Sept. 29, drawing thousands of Sarrateños and guests.

The celebration was led by Bishop Jacinto José of Urdaneta, who has served as Santa Mónica’s parish priest for nine years.

In his homily, the bishop reflected on his years as pastor of the parish, praising the deep faith of its people.

“The greatest role of a Parish Priest is to unite the people…through the unity of the people, the identity of God is manifested,” he said, recalling his ministry in Sarrat.

He also reflected on the founding of the Parish of Santa Rosa across the Padsan River, which began its preparatory phase during his tenure.

In honor of Bishop Jose, his self-portrait was unveiled at the old “Casa Parroquial” (parish house) during a short program. Plaques of appreciation were also awarded to former parish priests.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of parishioners participated in a motorcade around the town’s central district. The day concluded with the tercentennial banquet and cultural show.

Santa Mónica Parish, founded by Augustinian friars in 1724, has a rich history of distinguished pastors. Among them was Fray Vicente Barreiro, who served as parish priest from 1818 to 1823. Barreiro later became the bishop of Nueva Segovia, serving from 1847 to 1856.

Archbishop Francisco Cruces of Zamboanga also served as parish priest in 1967, where he received his first episcopal appointment as auxiliary bishop of Lingayen-Dagupan. Another notable leader, Bishop José, was the parish priest from 1993 to 2002.

The parish in Sarrat is also the home parish where Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato, was baptized.

The Church of Santa Mónica is open to pilgrims from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.