‘Tunay na pet-friendly’: Albay hotel lauded for encouraging guests to adopt animals

A pet-friendly establishment earned praise for going beyond having a standard pet-friendly policy by encouraging guests to consider the adoption of animals.

The Oriental Legazpi, a luxury hotel chain in Legazpi City, Albay, is proud to call itself a pet-friendly accommodation that not only supports animals but also encourages giving them homes.

“We understand that pets are part of the family and aim to provide a comfortable and enjoyable stay for you and your beloved companions,” it said in a statement posted on its Facebook on Tuesday, September 10.

“Whether you’re here for a short getaway or a longer stay, rest assured that your pets will receive the same warm hospitality,” the hotel added.

“We promote diversity and do not discriminate based on breed or size. All pets, regardless of breed, are welcome to join you during your stay at any of our properties. Our luxurious accommodations and pet-friendly amenities offer plenty of space for your pets to relax and enjoy themselves,” it further said.

“To further promote responsible pet ownership, we also encourage guests to consider adoption as a meaningful way to bring joy into their lives. Pets not only provide companionship but also enrich our lives in countless ways,” Oriental Legazpi continued.

The hotel said that it partners with the non-government organization LKY Foundation in such initiatives, adding that those interested can reach out to them for adoption inquiries.

Individuals can contact the NGO through its Facebook page or by scanning the QR code included in the hotel’s statement.

In 2022, the NGO launched its “PAWsibilities Program” which aims to save animals slated for euthanasia by rescuing them and giving them homes by putting them up for adoption.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s initiative to encourage animal adoption was praised by Filipinos, some even recalling another establishment that went viral for turning away an aspin (Asong Pinoy).

“Ganyan dapat, Balay Dako. Pet friendly na nagpo-promote pa ng adoption. Ganoon,” a Facebook user commented, mentioning the Tagaytay-based Filipino restaurant that previously earned buzz for its policy.

“‘Yan ang totoong pet-friendly,” another online user wrote.

“Eto dapat ang sinusupirtahan na establishment… no to pet discrimination,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Ganito ang tunay na pet friendly, agree ba kayo, Balay Dako?” another Facebook user commented.

Earlier this week, Balay Dako earned buzz after it refused an aspin from entering its establishment despite calling itself “pet-friendly.”

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society called out the restaurant and said that “such actions reflect a troubling disregard for the respect and dignity that all animals deserve.”

Aspins are mixed-breed dogs native to the Philippines.

