Pastor senatorial aspirant’s claims: Adopted by Marcos Sr.’s Mom, family has ‘quadrillion pesos’

Senatorial aspirant Eric Negapatan, who claims to be an adopted child of the mother of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., is promising to retrieve “quadrillion pesos” that the Marcos family supposedly has in London.

The pastor filed a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) as an independent senatorial aspirant in the 2025 midterm elections on Tuesday, October 2, at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City.

He also attempted to run for president in the 2016 national elections and was declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections.

Negapatan in his recent COC filing claimed he was adopted by Josefa Edralin Marcos, Marcos Sr.’s mother who was a high school teacher in Manila.

Marcos Sr. has only three siblings on record — Pacifico Marcos, Elizabeth Keon Marcos and Fortuna Marcos Barba.

In a speech, the senatorial aspirant alleged that Josefa left him an inheritance.

“Bata pa lang ako, sanggol pa lang ako, inampon na ko ni Josefa Edralin Marcos. Lahat iniwan sakin ni Doña, pero nang President na si Bongbong Marcos, ibinigay ko rin sa kanya,” Negapatan said.

He further claimed that she was not able to withdraw the Marcos family’s “P800 quadrillion” she supposedly left in a London bank, adding that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could have forgotten the “code” for it.

The pastor said he is ready to help the president retrieve the money. He said that he would use it “for the Maharlikan government” to eradicate poverty in the country by providing free rice, water and electricity.

“Nakausap ko ang lahat ng hari ng mga bansa. By this 2025, wala na pong bibili ng bigas, wala na pong magbabayad ng tubig, wala nang magbabayad ng kuryente,” Negapatan said, referring to the Filipino citizens.

Apart from Negapatan, other unusual senatorial aspirants who have filed their COCs are electrician-carpenter Alexander Encarnacion and Daniel Magtira, who wanted to marry Sen. Imee Marcos.

Both have been declared a nuisance candidate by Comelec before.

A nuisance candidate, according to the Omnibus Election Code, is someone who has filed “to put the election process in mockery or disrepute or to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of the names of the registered candidates.”

They will also be declared as such if there are “other circumstances or acts which clearly demonstrate that the candidate has no bona fide intention to run for the office for which the certificate of candidacy has been filed and thus prevent a faithful determination of the true will of the electorate.”

RELATED: Electrician claiming to have ‘last resort’ vs crime, corruption files COC for senator | From Kris Aquino to Imee Marcos: Senatorial aspirant wishes to marry president’s sister

The COC filing has traditionally served as the country’s ceremonial opening of the election season, with political aspirants formally declaring their bid to run for public office.

On the national level, 12 seats are available in the Senate, 254 seats for House of Representative members, and 64 seats for party-list representatives.

The 2025 midterm elections will take place on May 12.