‘Cemetiquette’: How to keep cemeteries trash-free this Undas

Several environmental activists and multi-national beauty queens have joined forces to advocate for a litter-free and eco-friendly Undas this year.

The EcoWaste Coalition called for zero tolerance for improper waste disposal within private and public cemeteries as part of its campaign called Zero Waste Undas 2024, which carried the theme “Kalinisan sa Huling Hantungan, Igalang ang Kalikasan.”

“As we gather in cemeteries to honor our departed loved ones, let us also remember our collective duty to protect the environment. Littering and improper waste disposal not only mar the sanctity of these sacred spaces but also contribute to environmental degradation,” EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero said.

Those who joined the environmental group at the Manila North Cemetery on October 29 were Miss Earth beauty queens from the Philippines, Argentina, El Salvador, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Northern Marianas, Slovenia and the United States.

For a modern and light-hearted approach to the environmental advocacy, participants showed off their dance moves with viral TikTok trends “Maybe This Time,” “Salamin, Salamin,” and “Pantropiko.”

On top of that, a volunteer made an appearance as a Zombasura—a combined word for “zombie” and “basura” to describe cemetery litterbugs—to advise people against imitating his wasteful habits.

The environmental group urged visitors to opt for reusable bags, food containers, cutlery and water tumblers instead of single-use plastics, to segregate discards at the source or bring them home and refrain from smoking or vaping.

Here is a more comprehensive “cemetiquette” guideline on how to observe eco-friendly practices, according to the coalition:

Stay safe and healthy: Stay hydrated, avoid sugary drinks, and practice good hygiene all the time. Clean responsibly: Clean up the tombs of your departed ones without burning or dumping trash by the sidewalk or on other people’s graves. Use lead-safe paints: When repainting tombs, use lead-safe paints and refrain from dry sanding or scraping surfaces that might be covered in lead paint to avoid spreading lead dust. Pack wisely: Bring your own food and drinks in reusable containers. Bring only what you need to avoid wastage, and don’t leave leftovers behind. Reduce plastic waste: Avoid single-use items such as disposable plastic bags, water bottles, food containers, cutlery, etc. Keep it clean: Don’t litter and put your discards into the proper bins. If bins are unavailable, bring your discards home for sorting, recycling and composting. Offer natural flowers: Offer locally-grown flowers without plastic wrapping, which will sooner or later end up as trash. Use clean-burning candles: Choose clean-burning candles and do not let the plastic receptacles or holders burn. Don’t light candles with lead-cored wicks to avoid toxic lead emissions. Be respectful: Refrain from urinating in public places or on graves. Relieve yourself only in the proper place where one should. Smoke not: Don’t smoke or vape in the cemetery. Show consideration for the children, the elderly, pregnant women and others around you who may be saddled with respiratory and heart ailments.

The advocacy for waste-free cemeteries drew support from Miss Earth Foundation represented by Miss Philippines Earth Ihra Mel Alfeche and her contingent, along with representatives from the Office of the Mayor, Department of Public Services the Manila North Cemetery Administration and Metro Manila Development Authority.

“[D]uring Undas… we can make this time-honored tradition more beautiful by showing respect to the dead and the living, and by taking responsibility for our environment,” Alfeche said.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, some 229 metric tons or 86 truckloads of garbage were collected from October 28 to November 1 last year.