‘Nagbakasyon na creatives’: LRT-2’s Undas’ advisory on Notes app draws humorous comments

An advisory from the management of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) for the upcoming “Undas” holidays earned quips from social media users.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Monday, October 28, posted a screenshot of a Notes app featuring its advisory for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

All Saints’ Day falls on November 1, while All Souls’ Day falls on November 2.

The LRT-2 management said commuters should expect “normal operations” for the railway on those dates.

The first trip from the Recto and Antipolo Stations will start at 5 a.m., while the last trip from Recto Station is scheduled at 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the last trip from Antipolo Station is at 9 p.m.

LRTA’s post has earned 1,600 likes and laugh eactions, over 260 shares, and 66 comments so far.

The page administrator also left some remarks in the comments section.

“Oh di ba, napansin niyo? Ingat po sa biyahe!” it said.

It also added an infographic version of the post which it usually uploads on its social media accounts.

“So, ito na nga. Basta normal operations pa rin po tayo sa #Undas2024,” the management said.

The first announcement was met with some quips from Filipinos, who wrote:

“Eto ‘yung resulta pag naka-bakasyon na ‘yung admin ta’s inutusan pa rin ng boss gumawa ng #Undas2024 LRT reminder, hahaha,” a Facebook user said.

“Nagbakasyon na ata ang Creatives nila,” another online user quipped.

“‘Not feeling well’ si editor, nag-sick leave na,” a different Pinoy said.

During “Undas,” Filipinos traditionally visit their deceased loved ones in cemeteries. It is also a chance for them to reunite with their living extended families in gatherings.