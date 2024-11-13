‘Feeling proud’: Chelsea Manalo all smiles after closed-door interview for Miss Universe 2024

“Feeling proud.”

This was what Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo said after her closed-door interview for the Miss Universe 2024 competition in Mexico.

The 25-year-old Bulakenya beauty shared her feelings after appearing before the pageant’s selection committee for the closed-door interview which assesses their personality and communication skills.

Chelsea left the Philippines for Mexico on October 21.

She is hoping to win the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

Meanwhile, she said that her closed-door interview at the 73rd edition of the beauty pageant reminded her of the one she had for Miss Universe Philippines 2024, which she won last May.

“I walked in with a calm heart and left feeling proud. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to share my story, embracing every part of it with authenticity and grace,” the Filipino-American model said.

“It reminded me of my closed-door interview at Miss Universe Philippines, where I first felt the power of speaking from the heart,” Chelsea added.

“Back then, I spoke with sincerity, and today was no different. Here’s to representing the Philippines with pride and staying true to myself,” she further said.

The beauty queen also included pictures of her look for the closed-door interview.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Chelsea said she is “seeing the stars aligning” following her closed-door interview for the Miss Universe 2024.

“Enjoy ‘yung laban. I’m seeing the stars aligning,” she said.

“In a galaxy full of stars, it does shine. Pero ‘yung pinakamaliit na star, that is the star that will shine the most,” the Philippine bet added.

Chelsea said that while she was not directly asked why she should win the next Miss Universe crown, she believes that her performance was enough to show the selection committee that she deserves it.

“Mga tinanong nila sa akin, more on personal questions about who you are. They want to know your personality more than having that crown,” she shared.

“I think it’s more than enough for them to know the power we have as Filipina women to finally win the next Miss Universe crown,” the beauty queen added.

“Sobrang happy ko doon sa closed-door interview because they finally now know my personality, my character, and what my intentions are beyond the crown,” Chelsea said.

The Bulakenya is the first Filipino-Black American representing the Philippines in what is considered the most prestigious beauty pageant.

She is competing against 129 candidates, which include half-Pinays Christina Chalk of Great Britain, Victoria Vincent of New Zealand, and Sheeren Ahmed of Bahrain.

