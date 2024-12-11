H&M apologizes after staff turned away child with disability over stroller

A fashion retailer addressed a viral post claiming that one of its managers told them to leave their store because of a child’s huge trolley.

H&M Philippines on Tuesday, December 10 said that it is aware of an incident in one of its stores where a “misunderstanding” occured involving a customer and their child.

According to the customer, their child is a person with disability (PWD), particularly someone who is “blind and deaf.”

“Our team approached the customer regarding a large stroller without realizing that it was being used by a child with a disability,” the fashion retailer said in a Facebook post.

“We regret any distress this may have caused and are reviewing the situation to ensure we learn from it,” it added.

H&M also said its team members are being reminded of its “accessibility policies to ensure such incidents do not happen again.”

“We are committed to improving our practices to better serve all our customers,” the clothing brand added.

The statement comes after Facebook user Ehya Deneros on Sunday, December 8 shared their experience while shopping at the store’s branch in a mall at Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

She claimed that the branch manager forcibly told them to leave because of their child’s stroller.

Deneros said they were supposed to buy clothes for their child, who she revealed is “blind and deaf.”

“Galit na galit kami ng asawa ko. Imbes [na] mag-sorry [‘yung] manager, sabi pa, ‘wag daw [kami] mamili sa store nila. Kakalungkot lang, may ganito. Wala empathy sa customer,” she wrote.

“Tama ba talaga [na] bawal ang PWD sa store [niyo]? Imbes [na] mag-explain [nang maayos], aba, eh di ‘wag na daw na [kami] mamili. Tama ba ‘yan,” Deneros added.

Her post has amassed 81,000 reactions, 1,300 comments, and 18,000 shares so far.

In the comments section, Deneros shared that their shopping experience was “disappointing” since their youngest child only goes out with them every Sunday.

“[Madalas kami] sa Vista Mall [kasi] madali for us, malawak, ‘di masikip, even [if may] dala [kami] stroller. Tapos [itong] manager na ito, papalabasin [kami], at super sarcastic pa ng mga sagot sa asawa ko [kaya] nagalit [talaga kami],” she wrote.

The Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, also known as Republic Act 7277, states that “no disabled person shall be discriminated on the basis of disability in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations of any place of public accommodation by any person who owns, leases, or operates a place of public accommodation.”

Such accommodation includes shopping centers and sales establishments.

Those caught violating the law may be penalized for at least P50,000 or imprisoned for at least six months.