9 Dumagueteños recognized by Pope Francis

Nine Dumagueteños received recognition from Pope Francis in a solemn investiture and conferral rite at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish Cathedral on Dec. 12, 2024.

Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, presided over the Mass and the investiture of the Knights and Dames of Saint Sylvester to William Ablong, Engr. Wilfredo Magallano, Atty. Florence Tangante, and Mary Magdalene Villegas.

The awardees received the Grand Cross from the pope, along with their black jacket, a plumed hat, and a sword of the order.

Brown also conferred the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Award with a medal to Fr. Nataniel Gomez, Sr. Gloria Ibalio, O.Carm., Victorial Dinopol, Profetiza Lim, and Saturnina Malayo.

The award, which means “For Church and Pope” in Latin, is the highest honor the Holy See can bestow upon laypeople.

“The honors they received are from Pope Francis, as the visible head of the Catholic Church,” Brown said.

“The conferral links them to the Holy Father in a very close way,” he added, noting that they take an oath of faithfulness and fidelity to the Holy See.

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete described the awardees as “close collaborators” of the local church in its various activities over the years.

Cortes began the selection process for the new set of awardees two years ago, following the passing of the previous honorees.

“Papal awards are not just honors, but also inspiration and encouragement for the local church,” Cortes added.

“We commend these nine brothers and sisters for their faith, their fidelity to the Church, and their generosity in the service of the community,” he also said.