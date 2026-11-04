Pinoy seeks return of P8,000 after ATM withdrawal mishap in Makati

A Filipino is appealing for the return of his money after someone else allegedly withdrew it when the automated teller machine (ATM) in Makati City initially failed to dispense his cash.

John Robert Gonzales, who goes by Jopeth Gonzales on Facebook, is seeking the return of the P8,000 he attempted to withdraw from a bank ATM at the One Ayala ATM lobby around 10:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on October 9.

He said the ATM was located on the ground floor beside Pickup Coffee and the entrance of Robinsons Supermarket.

Gonzales recounted that he attempted to withdraw the money, but the receipt showed a “zero balance.” It did not indicate the amount withdrawn or his remaining balance.

“Kaya gawa ko, umalis agad ako, pero meron pala lumabas na pera at may nakakuha na,” he wrote on Facebook on October 23.

“Na pa-trace ko na sa CCTV pero ang layo ng CCTV, ‘di ma-trace full face ng lalaki na nakakuha ng pera, nag-picture pa siya sa harap ng ATM machine, siguro i-post niya para maibalik pera, hangad ko po mabawi ang pera,” Gonzales added.

Gonzales also left a handwritten note at the One Ayala ATM lobby, which was later found by a Threads user.

“Someone named John Robert Gonzalez is asking for help recovering the money he lost. According to the note, he lost P8,000 and is hoping someone who might have found it would be kind enough to return it,” the Threads user posted on October 25.

“P8,000 might not mean much to some people, but for others, it could be money earned through days of hard work, intended for food, bills, transportation, or other necessities,” the Threads user added.

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Bank clients with financial disputes or issues withdrawing money from ATMs are advised to contact their respective banks for assistance.