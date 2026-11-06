FDA warns consumers about potential health risks linked to squishy toys

Popular among kids and adults alike, squishy toys or squishies, are now the subject of safety reminders from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Philippines over concerns about potentially hazardous substances.

The regulatory body issued an advisory on October 26 reminding consumers to buy safe squishies after concerns raised in other countries that some products may contain or release potentially toxic substances.

The FDA Philippines said European assessments found that some squishies can emit organic chemicals that may pose health risks. Recent international product safety actions have also targeted counterfeit or non-compliant squishies containing hazardous substances or water beads.

It added that certain squishies have been investigated for elevated levels of chemicals such as benzene, exposure to which may cause dizziness and unconsciousness.

“Consumers are advised to carefully inspect squishy toys before purchasing and using them,” the FDA Philippines said.

“Warning signs include a strong chemical, petroleum, solvent. or unusual fragrance odor; an unusually oily or sticky surface; leakage; holes, tears, or punctures; easy tearing or separation; discoloration; or other signs of deterioration,” the regulatory body added.

The FDA Philippines also released infographics highlighting the potential health hazards of squishies, precautions adults should take before purchasing them, and other important safety reminders.

Last September, the UK government flagged a squishy toy labeled “Salted Butter 4oz” for “presenting a high chemical risk,” afer that tests detected volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including xylenes and styrene, in the product.