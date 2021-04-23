Catriona Gray, Noel Cabangon, Juris, more artists band together for ‘Bagani’ music video

Several Filipino artists from all over the country have joined forces to record “Bagani,” the official theme song that celebrates the 500th year anniversary of Victory of Mactan and the Philippines’ role in the first circumnavigation of the world.

The music video, helmed by Josh Olasiman, was released on Friday evening.

It features an all-star performance from an ensemble put together by PhilPop and The National Quincentennial Committee, with the help of Jude Gitamondoc of Kadasig and Jeremy Sarmiento of MinPop.

Star-studded project

For this project, more than 50 artists including award-winning singers, acclaimed musicians, Warner Music Philippines artists and PhilPop finalists have joined the all-star ensemble. They recorded and filmed themselves in makeshift studios remotely or at home.

The artists include:

Noel Cabangon

Bayang Barrios

Catriona Gray

Juris

Adelle Yu

Joemark Tumala

Jetz Tacsanan

Archie Udaundo

Chud Festejo

Ferdinand Aragon

Anthony Paeldo

Paul Pablo

Reanne Borela

Noah Alejandre

Ian Dumaplin

Angelic Mateo

Abegail Esteban

Kurt Fick

Jewel Villaflores

Kulas Basilonia

Jacky Chang

Kenneth Corvera

Nicole Asensio

Kier Franco

Nino Mas

Fernando Silva

Ava Canaceli

Giarell Apolona

Michael Cadoy

Enrique Gallardo

Novie Grace Jayme

Kenneth Reodica

Ed Miraflor Jr.

Roel Rostata

Pio Dumayas

Mikhail Cansicio

Mark Armas, Michael Catarina

Juliet Bahala

Paolo Campos,

Keiko Necesario

Rox Omilda, Zsaris

Dulce

Leanne Mamonong

Naara Acueza

JJ Pimpinio,

Anthony Castillo

Sud Ballacer

Nyoy Volante

The star-studded music video also includes various footage from Medical City c/o Kevin Tristan A. Espiritu, and documentary films such as “Jose Rizal sa Landas ng Paglaya” and “May Pagasa ang Bantayog ni Andres Bonifacio.”

It was commissioned by the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) to give its audience a feeling of hope and optimism.

“Bagani” was written and composed by Roel Rostata, arranged and produced by Jungee Marcelo, with Visayan lyrics in the chorus by Jude Gitamondoc.

Solidarity and bayanihan spirit

Chief songwriter Rostata said the track was written as a response to the growing challenges that the Filipino people are experiencing during the time of the pandemic, and how important it is to repurpose music as a vessel to champion resiliency and bayanihan spirit.

“There’s no other way to rise above and make it through this pandemic other than working together,” Rostata said in a statement.

He said the song encourages the listeners “to turn fears and doubts to hope and healing, to manifest dreams into reality and to embrace victory.”

“The song also encourages listeners to be part of the solution despite all the negativity and problems,” Rostata added.

The track is a by-product of PhilPop Bootcamp 2019, an initiative that aims to empower the next generations of contemporary Filipino singer-songwriters.

Dinah Remolacio, PhilPop Executive director said “Bagani” was recorded for the Quincentennial celebration, but its inherent meaning has expanded into honoring our collective optimism and teamwork to rebuild the nation, and bring to light stories of optimism and resilience.

“Eventually, the song became larger than what it was originally intended for. It triggers a strong commitment to the past and our future. It evokes strength and at the same time— solidarity,” Remolacio said.

“Bagani” music video marks the partnership between NQC and PhilPop.

Under the partnership agreement, the country’s premier songwriting competition serves as the screening committee responsible for picking the official theme song, as well as co-producing its official music video with Warner Music Philippines. —Rosette Adel