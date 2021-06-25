Ed Sheeran plays vampire in ‘Bad Habits’ music video

YouTube was abuzzed by pop singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran’s latest music video “Bad Habits” officially released Friday.

“Bad Habits” is the first single release of the Grammy-award winning artist in four years.

According to Billboard, “Bad Habits” is part Ed’s yet-untitled fifth studio album.

For this track, he seems to express his regrets over the bad decisions he made due to his “bad habits.”

“My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone. Conversations with a stranger I barely know. Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t. I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do my bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space. And I know I lose control of the things that I say I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape. Nothing happens after two. It’s true, it’s true. My bad habits lead to you,” the lyrics read.

For this music video, Ed played a vampire. Billboard described him as “glampire wearing a hot-pink suit, razor-sharp fangs, glittery bruise eyeshadow and spiky hair.”

The official music video was released at 12 p.m. (Philippine time) and has since earned more than 1.71 million views; 346,000 and 28,700 comments on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Fans welcomed the pop superstar’s new music and considered it his new era.

Online users likened Ed to “Joker” and “Dracula” because of his never-before-seen style in the music video.

“Nothing gets me scared and excited as much as ginger Dracula wearing a pink tux,” a fan said.

“This gives me vibes of Joker, Suicide Squad and World War Z,” another said.

“We live in a society where Ed Sheeran becomes the Joker,” a fan said.

“Bad Habits” music video is now on the Top 20 trending videos for music on YouTube.