‘APT.’-themed performance delight ROSÉ and Bruno Mars fans in BGC

Local musicians Banda San Jose surprised fans of Blackpink’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars in Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City with an “APT.”-themed pop-up performance.

The crowd also listened to the marching band perform the record-breaking collaboration between Bruno ROSÉ: “APT.”, as well as two songs from the latter’s newest solo album “rosie” – “number one girl” and “toxic till the end.”

Aside from ROSÉ’s hits, Banda San Jose also performed some of Bruno’s greatest hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “Just the Way You Are,” and “Locked Out of Heaven.”

Their performance was shared by Warner Music Philippines on Facebook.

The band’s surprise performance was presented by Warner Music Philippines. It comes months after “APT.” was released and has since gained popularity globally as it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Philippines Hot 100 charts, retaining the spot for five weeks.

The two global powerhouses’ collaboration is also touted as the biggest debut for a male-female duet on YouTube.

Warner Music said that as individual artists, ROSÉ and Brun have been breaking records of their own.

ROSÉ garnered the highest monthly listeners on Spotify by a K-Pop artist. At the same time, Bruno earned more than 120 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him the number-one artist in the world.

— Rosette Adel