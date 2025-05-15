‘Yari ka kay Bro’: Zaijan Jaranilla, Jane Oineza’s steamy scene trailer got online users talking

“Yari ka kay Bro.”

This was what Filipinos quipped after watching a trailer featuring Kapamilya actors Zaijan Jaranilla and Jane Oineza, which teased a love scene between the two.

Puregold on Sunday, May 11, dropped the trailer of “Si Sol at Si Luna,” a new digital series directed by Dolly Dulu starring the two actors.

“Sa isang ordinaryong biyahe, may kwentong hindi mo inaakalang mag-uumpisa,” part of its trailer description reads.

“He’s searching for love. She’s running from a heartbreak. Together, they find something they didn’t know they needed,” it added.

ALSO READ: Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza star in May-December digital series

At the 1:50 mark, Zaijan and Jane’s characters are shown removing their tops. A kissing scene between the two follows shortly after.

The intimate scene caught viewers’ attention, with others telling jokes referencing the hit 2009 drama series “May Bukas Pa” (There’s Still Tomorrow) in which Zaijan was the lead actor.

Zaijan played the iconic role of Santino, an orphan raised well by priests and who calls Jesus “Bro,” a short informal term for “brother.”

It was also his breakthrough role in showbiz as a child actor.

Now, he is 23 years old.

“Yari ka kay Bro,” a Facebook user commented upon watching Zaijan and Jane’s intimate scene.

“Swerte ni Santino, mahal na mahal ni Bro,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Siguro na-bless ‘to ni Bro,” a different online user quipped.

“Bro, nakikita mo ‘to, bro?” another Pinoy joked.

“Patawarin mo siya, bro, sapagkat hindi niya alam ang kaniyang ginagawa,” a different Facebook user quipped.

“May Bukas Pa” was a popular, family-friendly series aired by ABS-CBN that featured Santino having the ability to heal the people around him.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Zaijan had an onscreen kiss.

In the 2023 teen drama series “Senior High,” his character Tim shared a kiss with Poch, played by Miggy Jimenez.

Zaijan’s digital series with Jane will premiere on Puregold’s YouTube channel on May 31 at 7 p.m. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Saturday at the same time.