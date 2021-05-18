Rundown: Investments for various type of investors within an e-wallet

In pursuit of making finance solutions accessible to all, one of the country’s leading mobile wallet giants introduced various products and services to help everyone succeed amid the pandemic.

Among these services is its Ginvest, the investment feature in the Gcash app.

This lets users invest for as low as P50 in professionally-managed local and global funds.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the e-wallet app allows users to invest without going to banks.

GCash continues to stand by its commitment of making finance accessible to all with its 2021 suite of affordable products & services built to kickstart success for everyone.

Consumers can now unlock their life goals at any stage with GInvest, the new easy investment feature found in the GCash app that lets you invest for as low as P50 in professionally-managed local and global funds.

“The money you save in GCcash could also be used to open an investment account that allows you to invest in both local and global funds. There’s no need to go to the bank or even have a bank account to start investing,” Maxine Pinpin, head of Investments at Gcash said during the Gcash Futurecast last week.

“You can start investing for as low as P50 in local funds and P1,000 for global investment funds with no transaction fee,” she added.

Pinpin said the users should just have to determine what investment strategy suits them.

Local and global investments for everyone

She also enumerated the financial ventures which various types of investors can use via the mobile wallet app.

“If you’re conservative in terms of investment, you could try our Money Market Fund which invests in time deposits and short-term financial instruments at banks like BPI, RCBC,” Pinpin said.

“For Investors that are willing to take on moderate risks, our Philippine bond fund is right for you where you can invest in local bonds of large Filipino companies and even the government,” the head of the app’s investment also said.

“Lastly, if you want to take on a more ambitious approach you may choose our Philippine equity fund where you can invest in the biggest companies in the country,” she added.

For global funds, Pinpin said the e-wallet users can invest in tech giants and other international firms.

“Local tech allows you to invest in companies like Apple, Google Microsoft…Users interested in trailblazing consumer companies like Amazon and Alibaba. You may choose to invest in our Global Consumer Trends Funds,” she added.

The mobile wallet said users can monitor the returns in their transactions real-time through the app.

To date, GInvest has more than 1 million users.

Insurance coverage

Aside from investing, GCash also allows its users to shop, save, get insurance coverage and more all within just one app.

With its GInsure, those who are looking for affordable coverage can get insurance for medical emergencies such as Dengue, COVID-19, and accidents for as low as P300.

Consumers can then get financial assistance via Cash For Medical Costs and the recently launched Cash For Income Loss due to any cause accessible within the app as well.

Money management

Meanwhile, it also offers easy money management via GSave.

It said it is the “the fully digital, secure, hassle-free savings account that was built in partnership with CIMB Bank, wherein the only requirement to start is an ID and a smartphone.”

“It’s fully accessible once the account is created; and has no maintaining balance, no fees, and no initial deposit,” the mobile app added.

Several small-to-medium businesses in the Philippines have started to go cashless with their payment methods amid the pandemic using the e-wallet.

This month, two tricycle associations in Antipolo, Rizal and vendors of Pasig City Mega Market started using GCash QR to make transactions safer.

READ: Tricycle drivers, Pasig City vendors shift to cashless transactions to prevent COVID-19 spread

“At GCash we want to be able to democratize access to financial services,” shared JF Darre, head of financial services and advanced analytics of GCash.

“We aim to break down barriers of entry for Filipinos and make them realize that saving, investing, or even insuring one’s finances can be accessible to all,” he added.

