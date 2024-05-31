Philippines peso leads Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.620
|156.81
|+0.12
|Sing dlr
|1.350
|1.35
|+0.00
|Taiwan dlr
|32.463
|32.441
|-0.07
|Korean won
|1381.400
|1379.4
|-0.14
|Baht
|36.700
|36.685
|-0.04
|Peso
|58.480
|58.57
|+0.15
|Rupiah
|16245.000
|16255
|+0.06
|Rupee
|83.318
|83.3175
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.700
|4.702
|+0.04
|Yuan
|7.239
|7.232
|-0.10
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|156.620
|141.060
|-9.93
|Sing dlr
|1.350
|1.319
|-2.29
|Taiwan dlr
|32.463
|30.735
|-5.32
|Korean won
|1381.400
|1288.000
|-6.76
|Baht
|36.700
|34.165
|-6.91
|Peso
|58.480
|55.388
|-5.29
|Rupiah
|16245.000
|15395.000
|-5.23
|Rupee
|83.318
|83.208
|-0.13
|Ringgit
|4.700
|4.590
|-2.34
|Yuan
|7.239
|7.098
|-1.95
