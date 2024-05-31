Philippines peso leads Asian currencies higher

May 31, 2024 - 10:56 AM

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 156.620 156.81 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.350 1.35 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.463 32.441 -0.07 Korean won 1381.400 1379.4 -0.14 Baht 36.700 36.685 -0.04 Peso 58.480 58.57 +0.15 Rupiah 16245.000 16255 +0.06 Rupee 83.318 83.3175 +0.00 Ringgit 4.700 4.702 +0.04 Yuan 7.239 7.232 -0.10 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 156.620 141.060 -9.93 Sing dlr 1.350 1.319 -2.29 Taiwan dlr 32.463 30.735 -5.32 Korean won 1381.400 1288.000 -6.76 Baht 36.700 34.165 -6.91 Peso 58.480 55.388 -5.29 Rupiah 16245.000 15395.000 -5.23 Rupee 83.318 83.208 -0.13 Ringgit 4.700 4.590 -2.34 Yuan 7.239 7.098 -1.95

—Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich