Philippines peso leads Asian currencies higher

By
Reuters
-
May 31, 2024 - 10:56 AM
1255
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen156.620156.81+0.12
Sing dlr1.3501.35+0.00
Taiwan dlr32.46332.441-0.07
Korean won1381.4001379.4-0.14
Baht36.70036.685-0.04
Peso58.48058.57+0.15
Rupiah16245.00016255+0.06
Rupee83.31883.3175+0.00
Ringgit4.7004.702+0.04
Yuan7.2397.232-0.10
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen156.620141.060-9.93
Sing dlr1.3501.319-2.29
Taiwan dlr32.46330.735-5.32
Korean won1381.4001288.000-6.76
Baht36.70034.165-6.91
Peso58.48055.388-5.29
Rupiah16245.00015395.000-5.23
Rupee83.31883.208-0.13
Ringgit4.7004.590-2.34
Yuan7.2397.098-1.95

 

—Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR