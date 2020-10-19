Angel Locsin joins list of young leaders recognized as Asia’s movers

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin was included in Tatler Asia‘s fifth annual list recognizing young leaders who are shaping Asia’s future with their respective initiatives on society.

The Gen. T List recognized Locsin, 35, for her philanthropic work such as donating $300,000 to “scholarships for the less fortunate.”

Locsin was also recognized for “supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people” and “working to end violence against women and children,” according to the leading Asian society magazine, as quoted by reports.

“Since the coronavirus crisis began, she has played an important role in raising funds for hospitals and equipment for frontline doctors,” Tatler Asia added.

The actress previously joined the calls to protect Lumad communities in Mindanao from harassment and killings and immersed herself in a two-day integration in Surigao del Sur in 2015.

Locsin also helped empower 31 young people last year when she sent them to school.

When the coronavirus disease struck the Philippines, the actress donated tents for COVID-19 patients and medical frontliners. She also initiated a fundraising campaign for free mass testing along with fellow actress Anne Curtis.

Last year, Forbes Asia recognized her as one of the top altruists in the region due to her hand in disaster relief efforts and donations to different causes.

Meanwhile, Locsin expressed her gratitude for being included in Tatler Asia’s 2020 list of leaders of tomorrow on her Instagram, where she was congratulated by fellow showbiz personalities like Loisa Andalio, Carla Abellana, Bubbles Paraiso and Pocholo Barretto.

“Grateful for this honor to be included in @generationt_asia list of 2020 as Leaders of Tomorrow. Humbled, inspired, and amazed. Thank you from the Philippines @tatlerphilippines @tatlerasia for making me part of the awesome list. Mabuhay!” she wrote in her post.

People who are shaping the future

The Gen. T List is Tatler Asia’s initiative that recognizes the region’s young leaders and their potential to shape the future. It features people who are “redefining their industries or breaking new ground,” according to its website.

“We focus on the most innovative people and ideas in entrepreneurship, technology, culture, social impact and well-being,” it added.

Tatler Asia’s list also celebrates the entrepreneurial drive and disruptive spirit of entrepreneurs and creatives across Asia.

Launched in 2016, the Gen. T List pays homage to the platform’s brand, Tatler, with the letter “T” while “Gen.” or generation is a play on similar demographic groups such as Gen X or Y.

It was created with the aim to “play a bigger role in nurturing this next generation of influencers, who would one day become pillars of society.”

Today, the list is considered the “definitive index of young leaders in Asia.”

Previous Filipino Gen. T List honorees are actress Iza Calzado and conservation photographer Noel Guevara.