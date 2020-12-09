SB19 thanks fans after dominating local Twitter’s ‘#ThisHappened2020’ lists

Pinoy pop group SB19 thanked their fans for sticking with them despite the eventful year after they landed on local Twitter‘s “most tweeted about hashtags” and “most tweeted about accounts” in 2020.

The first-ever all-Filipino boy group to have trained in a South Korean entertainment company acknowledged Twitter Philippines’ post featuring this year’s most tweeted about accounts.

“Twitter is where we (virtually) gathered and talked about our faves, especially on entertainment. From P-Pop to loveteams, here are the Most Tweeted about accounts led by @SB19Official,” the microblogging platform said with a clapping emoji.

The tweet also included the hashtag “#ThisHappened2020,” highlighting the top moments for the year.

“#SB19MostTweeted2020. This year is indeed a rollercoaster ride and thank you for being with us!” the account of SB19 said with a blue heart and party popper emojis.

🎉 #SB19MostTweeted2020 This year is indeed a rollercoaster ride and thank you for being with us! 💙 https://t.co/RQRrtLWK5p — SB19 Official (@SB19Official) December 8, 2020

The recognition was well-received by the group’s fans as they pour congratulatory and appreciative messages on their post.

Twitter’s data showed that SB19 is the Philippines’ most tweeted about hashtag for the year under the “#sb19” hashtag.

Other hashtags that gained traction are “#mayward” or the portmanteau of love team Mayward Entrata and Edward Barber and “#mainemendoza,” which refers to television personality Maine Mendoza who has more than six million followers so far.

The P-pop group also debuted as the top most tweeted about account for the year in local Twitter.

Other accounts that became the top conversation drivers among Filipinos are Entrata (@maymayentrata07), her love team partner Barber (@Barber_Edward_) and Mendoza (@mainedcm).

Meanwhile, as SB19 took the top spot in the most tweeted about hashtag and the most tweeted about account categories, the platform said that “entertainment proved its dominance” among local Twitter users, similar to what happened last year.

“Just like last year, Entertainment proved its dominance as the Most Tweeted about hashtags this 2020. Music, loveteams, and local celebrities continue to make Filipinos smile despite the challenging times,” the platform said in a release.

“Entertainment remains steadfast on being the top conversation driver on Twitter. Perhaps, Entertainment kept Filipinos (virtually) together, and staying updated with the scene became their solace and joy in the rather mundane life at home,” it added.

SB19 on the rise

SB19 is a P-pop group that debuted in 2018 under a South Korean entertainment company with a branch in the Philippines, ShowBT Philippines.

The five-member group, who all underwent an intensive three-year training before debuting, is composed of Sejun (lead vocal, rapper, leader), Justin (vocals, visual), Ken (main dancer, vocal), Josh (lead rapper, dancer) and Stell (main vocal, lead dancer).

They first caught the local online community’s attention with their dance practice video of their now-viral single “Go Up.”

The group has since earned various recognitions, such as the first Southeast Asian artist to enter the Top 50 of Billboard Social 50 and the first Filipino group to land on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart.

SB19 released their debut album this July, “Get In the Zone,” which features fan-favorite hits “Alab,” “Tilahula” and “Go Up.”

It also offers other tracks like “Love Goes” and ballads such as “Hanggang sa Huli” and “Wag Mong Ikunot Ang Iyong Noo.”