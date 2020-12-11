‘Not a lot going on?’ Swifties recall Taylor Swift’s social media posts before releasing 2020 albums

Filipino fans of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift noticed that there seem to be a pattern on her tweets before she releases an album.

This, after Swift tweeted “Not a lot going on at the moment” with a photo attached, before she announced her new album “Evermore.”

The Grammy award-winner on Thursday announced the release of “folklore’s sister record,” just a few months after “Folklore” debuted last July.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore,” Swift tweeted.

Midnight eastern is around 1 p.m. on December 11 in the Philippines.

Swift’s surprise announcement earned a whopping number of more than 123,300 retweets, 148,100 quote tweets and 656,700 likes as of this writing.

“Evermore” is Swift’s ninth studio album in her 15th-year career in music.

The album, which will be released before her birthday on December 13, contains 15 songs in its standard edition and 17 songs in the deluxe physical edition.

A music video for “Willow,” the first track in “Evermore,” will also be released the same time the album drops.

Meanwhile, Filipino Swifties—the term for the singer’s fans—observed that the “Not a lot going on at the moment” tweet seemed to be a pattern as Swift also posted this before she released “Folklore.”

Swift shared a selfie of her months before her eighth album was released.

In November, Swift released another tweet with the exact words. This time, with a photo where she was seated on a couch.

Swift in the following month announced the release of her ninth album.

Filipino online users noticed the posts that preceded her album releases and shared their reactions following Swift’s “Evermore” announcement.

“Taylor be like ‘not a lot going on in the moment,’ but drops a whole a** album in front of us????? And she expects us to be okay???? MA’AM WE CAN’T BREATHE,” a fan exclaimed.

“I THINK I’VE SEEN THIS FILM BEFORE… ” another Twitter user noticed with accompanying screenshots of Swift’s posts.

Another Twitter user exclaimed in response to Swift with a laughing-with-tears emoji: “Who wouldn’t be surprised of what you did earlier.”

“There is something ‘going on at the moment’ and we are not ready for it!” the fan added in reference to the singer’s “not a lot going on at the moment” tweet.

The online user also took screenshots of the trending keywords that gained traction following Swift’s album announcement.

In a series of tweets, Swift shared the story behind the “never done before” release of two albums in a year.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” she tweeted.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with ‘folklore.’ In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning,” Swift added.

“I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them,” the singer further said.

Swift also shared the track list of her new album and explained that her upcoming 31st birthday is something significant to her since her teenage years.

“I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you,” Swift added.