Stars celebrate Angel Locsin’s Philippine Red Cross recognition

Fellow celebrities congratulated actress Angel Locsin for receiving the “Spirit of Philanthropy” award from humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross.

The 35-year-old actress shared a picture of her holding the certificate and expressed her gratitude to the organization she is an ambassador of.

“Thank you @philredcross,” Locsin wrote as a caption on her Instagram post on Sunday with a folding hands emoji.

Local showbiz personalities who congratulated Locsin for the recognition are Eula Valdez, Bubbles Paraiso, Cholo Barretto and Vhong Navarro.

Other social media users likewise congratulated Locsin for being recognized for her tireless efforts in pursuing her advocacies and civic work duties.

“Such an inspiration @143redangel! #RealAngel,” a Twitter user commented in response to the news.

“You deserve it, living angel,” another online user wrote with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Last year, Locsin received the Jury Award for Humanitarian Citation from the 18th Gawad Tanglaw or the Tagapuring mga Akademisyan ng Aninong Gumagalaw.

The actress is currently an ambassador of PRC who has actively taken part in the organization’s initiatives and programs.

She previously helped the organizations’ staff and volunteers in their efforts to help families affected by floods.

Locsin was also hailed in Tatler Asia‘s “Gen T List” which recognizes young leaders who are shaping Asia’s future with their initiatives on society.

She was recognized for her philanthropic work such as donating $300,000 to “scholarships for the less fortunate.”

When the coronavirus disease struck the country, the actress donated tents for COVID-19 patients and medical frontliners. She also initiated a fundraising campaign for free mass testing along with fellow actress Anne Curtis.

In 2019, Forbes Asia recognized her as one of the top altruists in the region due to her hand in disaster relief efforts and donations to different causes.