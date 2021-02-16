Just for laughs: Sophie Albert’s engagement ring photo spurs witty comments as users highlight fair skin

Filipinos online poked fun at the picture shared by a news outlet that featured an entwined pair of hands by Kapuso actress Sophie Albert and Kapamilya actor Vin Abrenica over the weekend.

The picture was originally posted by Albert on her Instagram on February 13, Saturday where she publicly announced her engagement to the actor.

GMA News on its Facebook page featured three pictures from Albert’s Instagram to report that the couple has been engaged since December 2019.

However, Albert’s photo showing off her engagement ring was the one that caught the public’s attention.

“Thank you @vinabrenica for everything. Thank you for being you and for making everything special. I am blessed to have you as my best friend for life,” Albert wrote on Instagram.

The photo on Facebook has since gone viral, with a combined 32,000 likes and reactions, 9,100 comments and 5,400 shares on the platform so far.

Filipinos noticed the fair skin tone of Albert and proceeded to share their own witty comments in the comments section of the Facebook post.

“Pabulong ng skin care routine swish,” an online user wrote with a series of laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Twilight Saga PH Edition,” another Facebook user wrote, referring to Albert’s porcelain skin.

The supernatural romance saga featured vampires who have “pale glistening skin,” according to the author.

“Isauli niyo na po ‘yung mannequin,” a different Filipino commented in response to the couple’s photo.

“Mine ko na po ‘yong sabon na ginagamit niyo,” shared another Facebook user.

Albert and Abrenica have been together for 8 years. They met in 2012 on TV5’s talent search “Artista Academy” where they were both named winners.

The couple announced their engagement, which happened on Dec. 12, 2020, on their respective Instagram accounts, a day before Valentine’s Day.

Albert also posted a video of their engagement.

On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.