In ‘mic drop’ post, Kris Aquino denies social media rumors of her running in 2022 elections

“Queen of all media” Kris Aquino denied that she will enter politics after her previous post triggered some social media rumors of her running in the coming elections.

Aquino previously defended her children Joshua and Bimby from lewd accusations on social media. She then issued a threat should the bullying continue: “That yellow brick road is starting to look very inviting now.”

While her fans lauded her for standing up to her children, some social media users thought Aquino is “threatening” to enter politics.

“Kris Aquino is threatening to enter politics for the pettiest of reasons and with the absolute negligence on what the post is and how it will impact the electorate,” one user said.

A ‘Wizard of Oz’ reference

It turns out, Aquino was merely referencing the “yellow brick road” in the 1939 fantasy musical “Wizard of Oz” and related it to her plans to move to Tarlac.

She made this clarification in a series of notes on social media on Monday, March 8.

As of writing, her Instagram version of these notes had since been deleted. Her Facebook post can still be accessed.

“Some are now triggered without really studying my words…in the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy traveled the yellow brick road only to realize ‘there is no place like home,'” Aquino said.

In the latter part of her “mic drop” post, she stressed that running for public service is “not likely” to happen in the near future.

“2022? Not likely…You deserve a healthy public servant, able to be there for you 24/7. You deserve someone who went back to school to study finance and community development. And my youngest should already be in college so that whatever is thrown his way, he’ll be well-equipped to defend himself,” Aquino said.

She also recognizes that has to “earn” the respect of the public first before entering politics.

“In other words, for me to gain your respect, especially in public service, I must prove to you that I earned it, and that I didn’t feel entitled to it,” Aquino said.

“Trust me when I say, I shall study, immerse and I will win your approval because I worked harder than what is demanded,” she added.

Walking through ‘yellow brick road’

The talk show queen also explained her problems with finding a new home through her “yellow brick road.”

“Have you now questioned we no longer live in Greenmeadows, Quezon City? I shall now answer, straightforward language. I was running away from love because high blood pressure from seven years of emotional stress is awful for my autoimmune conditions. Irrational as it may seem, had I not moved to Quezon City, our paths would never have cross,” Aquino said, referring to former boyfriend Herbert Bautista, who used to be a mayor of Quezon City.

She said she was preparing to change her voter’s registration to Sitio Alto in Barangay Central in Tarlac, the talk show queen pointed out.

In her previous post on Sunday, March 7, Aquino called out social media users who were spreading rumors that her son Joshua has impregnated an unidentified woman. She also chided those who aired malicious remarks against Bimby’s sexuality.

“Regarding Kuya Josh, name us and show us the girl. About Bimb, he is 13 years old. I know my son doesn’t identify as being gay but in the event that he ever does, he will still be my son. The bullying you are doing is a reflection of your homophobic attitudes that are no longer welcome in 2021,” she said.

In 2017, Aquino warned those who were making fun of her Bimby that they could face “legal consequences.”

The following year she told a basher to get a life” after the critic commented that Bimby is “gay.”



