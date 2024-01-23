Kris Aquino’s ‘great match’ comment on Carla Abellana amuses Pinoys

“Krissy being Krissy.”

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino amused social media users with her response to a comment of Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite the former’s health issues.

The “Queen of All Media” on Sunday bared of seemingly having another autoimmune disease based on her symptoms and her blood panel results, which she “cried nonstop” after learning about it.

In a series of Instagram posts, Kris said that it is “highly likely” she is “at the initial stage of SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) or what’s commonly known as lupus.”

SLE is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs

There is no cure for it, but lifestyle change and medical intervention can help control it.

Several showbiz friends and personalities took to the comments section of Kris’ posts to express support for her following her health update.

Among these was Carla, who commented: “Prayers for you, Ms. Kris.” It was accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

Kris surprised some internet users when she replied the following:

“If you’re already in the process of getting annulled, we have a doctor friend based in OC who might be a great match.”

OC might refer to Orange County in California, where the former actress is currently based.

Kris’ comment to Carla earned 323 likes on the platform, with some expressing their amusement in the replies section.

“Lol,” a Pinoy wrote in the thread. It is short for “laughing out loud.”

“Great match maker talaga si MK [Ms. Kris] kahit noon pa… love love love @krisaquino,” another Instagram user wrote with laughing and heartbeat emojis.

It also made its way into the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“KRISSY BEING KRISSY,” an account giving Kapamilya-related updates said, highlighting Kris’ comment to Carla.

KRISSY BEING KRISSY. 💗 PAGALING KA, QUEEN. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1bHi8kBNe — KPEx Official (@OfficialKpex) January 22, 2024

The X post has reached 7,900 likes and 1,000 quotes so far.

“Only Ms. Kris Aquino. I love her! I am praying for your healing, Ms. Kris. Gusto kitang makitang muli sa TV as a host… acting din,” an X user wrote with emojis.

“Only Krissy can do that,” another online user commented.

“Bridge ang accla. Match maker! Eme. Prayers for Krissy,” exclaimed a different user with emojis.

“Nag-iisa ka talaga, Kristeta. Prayers for your full recovery,” wrote another Pinoy.

Back when she was still active in showbiz, Kris was known for being “extra” or someone who is over-the-top.

She is especially known for her quirky and outlandish comments that never fail to surprise anyone because of her matter-of-fact delivery and straightforward attitude.

She continued to drop such comments in her online posts despite her inactivity in showbiz.

Kris has been dealing with various autoimmune diseases since she was initially diagnosed in 2018.

Meanwhile, Carla married Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez in October 2021 after dating him for nearly seven years before.

By June 2022, Tom revealed that he was already divorced from her, an option he took as an American citizen.

In a February 2023 interview, Carla said that while she does not see herself marrying again, she has not closed her doors to love.