Rabiya Mateo’s Instagram account reaches 1M milestone days before Miss Universe finals

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo‘s personal Instagram account reached one million followers on the same day that she strutted her national costume in the international beauty pageant.

Fans of the 24-year-old Ilongga beauty noticed this on Friday afternoon as they shared screengrabs of her account’s page on the mobile photo-sharing platform.

Some recalled how the Instagram followers of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also reportedly reached the same figure before she took home the crown.

“I remember Catriona reached her 1M followers days before the pageant. Omg is this a sign?!?!?! #AribaRabiya,” a Twitter user exclaimed.

UPDATE: Rabiya reached her 1M followers on IG. Grabeeeee!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/koLp23EGji — Alvin James Cariño (@sexyhotJAMES) May 14, 2021

GRABEEE YUNG NATULOG KA LANG, TAS GIGISING KA 1 MILLION NA AGAD FOLLOWERS NI RABIYAAA! 😍 I REMEMBER NUNG TIME NI CATRIONA, NAGHIT SIYA NG 1M FOLLOWERS AFTER NG PRELIM COMPETITION AND NOW SI RABIYA AFTER NATCOS! GRABE ANG GANDANG PINAY 🇵🇭❤❤❤#RabiyaForMissUniverse2020 pic.twitter.com/iZ6947IM3S — harü (@harudjipacisx) May 14, 2021

Another Twitter user noticed the milestone on the same day that Rabiya was criticized by some pageant enthusiasts when she wore her national costume without the headdress.

“Oh pak! 1 million followers. Catriona levels ‘yan!!!! Habang may negatrons sa tabi tabi, si Queen Rabiya namamayagpag hindi lang araw-araw kung di oras-oras,” the Filipino wrote.

Last Wednesday, Rabiya breached the 900,000 mark of her Instagram followers which reportedly made her the “most followed” Miss Universe 2020 candidate.