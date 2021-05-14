Rabiya Mateo’s Instagram account reaches 1M milestone days before Miss Universe finals

By
Jeline Malasig
-
May 14, 2021 - 6:40 PM
Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 poses for a street style photoshoot for Shop the Look at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 9, 2021. (Miss Universe Organization/Benjamin Askinas)

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo‘s personal Instagram account reached one million followers on the same day that she strutted her national costume in the international beauty pageant.

Fans of the 24-year-old Ilongga beauty noticed this on Friday afternoon as they shared screengrabs of her account’s page on the mobile photo-sharing platform.

Some recalled how the Instagram followers of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also reportedly reached the same figure before she took home the crown.

“I remember Catriona reached her 1M followers days before the pageant. Omg is this a sign?!?!?! #AribaRabiya,” a Twitter user exclaimed.

Another Twitter user noticed the milestone on the same day that Rabiya was criticized by some pageant enthusiasts when she wore her national costume without the headdress.

“Oh pak! 1 million followers. Catriona levels ‘yan!!!! Habang may negatrons sa tabi tabi, si Queen Rabiya namamayagpag hindi lang araw-araw kung di oras-oras,” the Filipino wrote.

Last Wednesday, Rabiya breached the 900,000 mark of her Instagram followers which reportedly made her the “most followed” Miss Universe 2020 candidate.

Interaksyon

