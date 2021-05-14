Liza Soberano, Vice Ganda back SB19, BTS in tight voting race at Billboard Music Awards

Liza Soberano and Vice Ganda called on their followers to vote for Pinoy pop group SB19 (Sound Break 19) and South Korean boy group BTS nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.

SB19 became the first Filipino act to be nominated for the Top Social Artist category at the US-based awards show.

The quintet is up against big names in the international music scene. These are South Korean groups BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, and American pop star Ariana Grande.

In a Twitter thread on May 13, Soberano, who is a vocal fan of BTS, initially joined the campaign for the group to win using the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial.

“Missing @BTS_twt (sad emoji) Please make them win,” she said.

Soberano later added to vote for SB19 as well.

“Oh wait @SB19Official is nominated too! Of course I’m proud and happy to support them just as much. These boys are crazy talented as well. #BBMAsTopSocialArtist,” she said.

The Kapamilya star then urged her followers to be respectful to one another amid the tight competition.

“I know how competitive fandoms can be. Please don’t forget to be nice and respect other people’s opinions,” she said.

Vice Ganda, who is also BTS fan, encouraged his fans to vote for the group they love the most.

A fan account shared a video clip of the latest “It’s Showtime” where Vice Ganda made this remark.

“Suportahan natin ang mga mahal natin sa buhay,” he said.

In a previous tweet on May 11, Vice Ganda expressed his support for the Pinoy pop group.



Some Filipino celebrities are also divided on the artists they wish to vote for at BBMAs. Among these are Jed Madela, Lea Salonga, former beauty queen Teresita Winwyn Marquez and GMA star Bea Binene who shared that their votes went to BTS.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, meanwhile, asked her followers to vote for SB19.

The “Top Social Artist” is among the three fan-voted categories in the prestigious award show. As the name suggests, it recognizes artists with the most fan engagements on social media, along with music, streaming and global online voting results.

The voting period will run until May 21.

Fans of SB19, collectively called A’Tin, and BTS’ fans, called ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth), along with fans of other nominees have been trending the official hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial on Twitter since the voting process opened.

Fans can vote through Twitter and via the Billboard Voting Page. Both votes will be counted in the final counting for the award, according to the voting rules.

