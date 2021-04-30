‘We have the Filipino boys!’ Bretman Rock announces SB19’s historic nomination at Billboard Music Awards

“Pinoy pride” is oozing on the internet after Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who was also nominated at the MTV Awards, announced that Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 (Sound Break 19) is one of the nominees at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The quintet is nominated for the “Top Social Artist” category at the prestigious music awards this year, along with other heavyweights like South Korean hitmakers BTS, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN, and American pop star Ariana Grande.

The “Top Social Artist” category is one of the three fan-voted categories in the award show.

It is awarded to artists based on major fan interactions with music, including streaming and social engagement, together with the global online voting results.

The current titleholder is BTS, who bested Grande, South Korean boy group EXO and GOT7 and American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish in 2020.

SB19 is the first Filipino and Southeast Asian group to have been nominated in the category since it was launched in 2011.

“I love this category because obviously, I’m a social media star, duh!” Bretman announced.

A clip of his announcement of this year’s Top Social Artist nominees was uploaded online, wherein fans—also called as A’TINs (pronounced as eighteen)—noticed how he introduced his fellow Filipinos with pride.

“We have the Filipino boys, just like me, representing! SB19, let’s do this!” Bretman remarked.

"…And we have the Filipino boys just like me representing SB19" – @bretmanrock Iwagayway ang watawat! Pilipinas! 🇵🇭Grabe! Nakakaiyak magstream ng WHAT❓ngayon. Sobrang nakakaproud!@SB19Official #SB19 #SB19forBBMAs — Rachelle 🌼 | (rest) (@cullenlovewithu) April 29, 2021

SB19 is nominated for Top Social Artist of this year's Billboard Music Awards! tapos yong nag announce pa, si Bretman Rock na isa ring Filipino. WE FILIPINOS ARE SO PROUD OF YOU, BOYS!!

Iwawagayway ang WATAWAT! 🇵🇭@SB19Official #SB19 #SB19forBBMAs #SB19forBBMAs2021 pic.twitter.com/2YnmWt4JN4 — KuroKen (@HikawNiKen) April 29, 2021

“And we have the Filipino Boys just like me representing SB19, let’s do this…” – @bretmanrock NAKAKA PROUD MAGING PILIPINO SA PART NA TOH NUNG SINABI NI BRETMAM KANINA!!! @SB19Official #SB19#SB19forBBMAs — Aubrey'Tin❓ (@ATintoh) April 29, 2021

SB19 previously landed on Billboard’s Top Social 50 Artists of 2020 as sixth placers, the only Filipino act to have reached the top 10 of the list.

They also made it to Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart in 2019 which lists musical acts for their fast-rising popularity.

Filipinos wasted no time congratulating the boys for their historic achievement.

You guys lived up to the message of your latest song “What”! 🇵🇭👏🏻 Congrats @SB19Official soar higher! https://t.co/auoI5SoZqM — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) April 30, 2021

CONGRATS @SB19Official and A'TIN! 🇵🇭 #SB19forBBMAs https://t.co/twyBEwTxoi — M O R I S S E T T E ❁ (@its_Morissette) April 30, 2021

SB19 gained the public’s attention after a dance practice video for their now-hit single “Go Up” went viral on social media in 2019, a year after they debuted in the industry.

They are the first Korean-trained Filipino idol group to have earned international recognition.

Meanwhile, Bretman was recently nominated at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted for the “Breakthrough Social Star” category.”

The MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted celebrates reality television and its stars.

Bretman stars in his own reality show on MTV called “Following” which shows a glimpse of his relationship with his family and how he navigates the vlogger life with the help of his “regular degular” friends and younger sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV’s Following (@mtvfollowing)

Bretman is an Ilocano-born YouTube sensation who describes himself as “a proud first-generation immigrant from the Philippines” who lives in Hawaii for the past 13 years.

He rose to fame for his quirky beauty videos where he shows off his humor and sass.