Fans of SB19 join voting race for ‘Top Social Artist’ award at Billboard Music Awards

Fans can now vote for Pinoy-pop group SB19 (Sound Break 19) for one of the categories that will be presented at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

The quintet will be competing against the biggest names in the international music scene for the “Top Social Artist” category.

The other nominees are South Korean hitmakers Blackpink, BTS and Seventeen, and Grammy awardee Ariana Grande.

The current title holder is septet BTS, who have won the award and bested other Western artists since 2017.

The “Top Social Artist” award is among the top three fan-voted categories at the international awards show.

As the name suggests, it recognizes artists with the most fan interactions with music, streaming, social engagement and global online voting results.

SB19 also shared the news of their nomination on Twitter and encouraged their fans to vote for them.

“We’re so excited to be a finalist for Top Social Artist at the @BBMAs! Just tweet @SB19Official + #BBMAsTopSocial and/or visit http://billboard.com/BBMAsVote to vote up to 10 times per day, per platform. Let’s raise our flag together, Pilipinas!” they said.

The voting period runs from May 10 until May 21.

We're so excited to be a finalist for Top Social Artist at the @BBMAs! Just tweet @SB19Official + #BBMAsTopSocial and/or visit https://t.co/RGqFcgEI7u to vote up to 10 times per day, per platform. Let's raise our flag together, Pilipinas! 🇵🇭 👆 pic.twitter.com/prvZbc7Rk6 — SB19 Official (@SB19Official) May 10, 2021

Following the opening of the voting process, the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial dominated conversations on local Twitter as fans of the nominees race to vote via the Billboard website and through Twitter.

Voting on Twitter and at the Billboard Voting Page will be counted in the final results for the award, according to voting rules.

As of writing, the hashtag has more than three million tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

SB19’s fans, called A’Tin, were also committed to obtaining the award for their favorite artist.

They shared infographics about the voting process and trended the phrase “Laban Pilipinas” on Twitter.

“Hey, A’Tin! Still confused with the voting guidelines? Here’s a consolidated guide for Twitter & website voting. Please read thoroughly and share the word. Laban Pilipinas,” one fan account said.

Hey, A’Tin! Still confused with the voting guidelines? Here’s a consolidated guide for Twitter & website voting. Please read thoroughly and share the word. LABAN PILIPINAS@SB19Official #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/JV1B0B9NfE — SB19 TRENDS PH | SB19 FOR BBMAs! (@SB19TrendsPH) May 11, 2021

Some celebrities and online personalities also urged their followers to vote for them, citing SB19 as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian group to become finalists in the category.

It’s time for Philippines to go International 🙏 OPM-P POP Laban Pilipinas! 🇵🇭 I voted @SB19Official for #BBMAsTopSocial https://t.co/Bxc2XQu6PC — Mikmik7 🇵🇭 (@Mikmik710) May 11, 2021



Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who was also a nominee at the MTV Awards, also previously expressed pride on SB19’s nomination in a YouTube video.

“We have the Filipino boys, just like me, representing! SB19, let’s do this!” Bretman said.

This was not the first time that SB19 was recognized by Billboard.

They landed at the sixth spot of Billboard’s Top Social 50 Artists of 2020. They were the only Filipino act to have reached this milestone.

In 2019, they also made it to Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart list.