MJ Lastimosa gets blocked by Rabiya Mateo’s impostor on Twitter

Was Miss Universe Philippines 2014 “blocked” by Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on Twitter?

MJ Lastimosa shared a screengrab of her account on the platform showing she was blocked by Twitter user @Rabiyamateo11 with the caption “Periodism.”

The beauty pageant titleholder in another tweet shared a photo of a Starbucks drink with the label “Revea.”

“Buti nalang sure ako sa kasama ko dito,” MJ wrote.

Buti nalang sure ako sa kasama ko dito pic.twitter.com/aInytRp6Kp — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) June 9, 2021

Her photo was originally uploaded as an Instagram Story on Tuesday where she shared a picture of Rabiya’s drink and tagged her account.

“Sino ka daw jan? @rabiyamateo,” MJ wrote.

Meanwhile, some followers of MJ replied on her Twitter thread and reacted to Rabiya’s poser move to black the former Miss Universe bet.

“Hahaha ‘yung poser pa talaga nag block sa’yo mami,” a Twitter user commented.

“Pak!!! Taraaaaayyyyy, bina-block ng impostor! Hahahaha,” wrote another online user.

“Grabe ka na mii, natakot na sa’yo ‘yung impostor HAHAHAHA,” a different Filipino commented.

Last month, MJ shared a screenshot of her conversation with Rabiya on Instagram where the Philippine bet revealed that she does not have a Twitter account.

“Y’all gotta stop (pretending) already,” MJ wrote, referring to Twitter users who attempt to pose as her friend.

Paano daw ang ‘I had fun’ sis? Y’all gotta stop pretend already. https://t.co/EGOYRP065T pic.twitter.com/QVQv3eGcJb — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 14, 2021

MJ went to the United States to personally support Rabiya, who represented the country in the 69th Miss Universe and finished at the Top 21 spot.

Both of them are currently taking leisure trips across the stateside post-pageant.