‘Welcome to the rainbow’: David Archuleta gets support from Pinoys after coming out as LGBTQ+ member

“American Idol” alumnus David Archuleta was warmly welcomed by some of his Filipino fans in the “rainbow” after he revealed that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a Twitter post.

The singer-songwriter on Sunday opened up about his struggles with his sexuality and reconciling it with his faith as a Mormon, appealing to people to “consider making room to be more compassionate” to those who are part of the community.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” he said.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders, so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people. Which works I guess, because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges,” David added.

He asked the public “to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+” and to those who are part of the community and are still “trying to find that balance with their faith.”

David is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has also spent two years doing missionary work in Chile.

“I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle, after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other,” he added.

David said that one can be a part of the LGBTQ+ community and “still believe in God and His gospel plan,” reiterating that people needed to have “compassion” for each other.

🙏❤️ sharing my thoughts pic.twitter.com/NELz0Ufc10 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) June 12, 2021

Some of David’s Filipino fans expressed their support after his revelation, which comes as the world celebrates Pride Month in June.

Pride Month is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and uplifting their voices.

It was inspired by the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the United States which sparked the country’s gay liberation movement and eventually reached out to other territories.

In the Philippines, Pride marches have commenced in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who read about David’s message in a news report welcomed his revelation and found it relatable.

“You don’t know how much this means to me. We belong in the same religion so this comforted me 100x more. I’ve been trying to change myself for a long time too,” she said with sad face emojis.

Others offered their support for David following his personal post.

“Welcome to the rainbow, @DavidArchie!!! #HappyPride,” a Twitter user shared in response to his message.

“Hugs over here, @DavidArchie! (rainbow flag emoji) Have a great Sunday! With all the love from the PH!” another online user wrote.

“All this time ‘di ko pa (pala) na follow si @DavidArchie sa Instagram. But I follow him on Facebook, Twitter and YT (YouTube). I missed your coming out statement. Congratulations Archie, welcome to the club! #HappyPrideMonth2021,” a different Filipino tweeted.

“I love you more @DavidArchie. Thank God for your life! Super relate to everything you said,” another Twitter user commented.

David rose to fame after finishing second in the singing competition “American Idol” in 2008.

He has performed in the Philippines several times and has recorded a number of Filipino songs. He has also appeared in a series with actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith.