Maine Mendoza’s fans pour in support for new #MaineGoals show

Maine Mendoza took her fans to Mt. Kulis in Rizal in the pilot episode of her new show on the BuKo channel, the country’s first local comedy channel.

The show “#MaineGoals,” a travel vlog-like adventure series, was among the original shows released following the launch of BuKo channel on August 2.

It will be aired from Monday to Friday every 7:30 p.m. on the channel.

Mendoza previously told reporters at BuKo’s launch that she was able to do things she has never done before through the show.

The actress, who was catapulted to superstardom as a star of a noontime show skit, also had a hand in the production which took two years. “I’m very much involved. Especially in pre-pandemic,” she said.

Maine said the experience allowed her to “freely voice out my thoughts about this project.”

She also had the nudge of her colleagues who inspired her to bring out her comedic side. “They bring out the best in me,” she said.

Her name “Maine Mendoza” and the hashtag #MaineGoals briefly dominated Twitter after the first episode aired.

Mendoza’s fans later expressed their support for her in their tweets. They also thanked her for making them smile amid the pandemic.

“Iba talaga adventure kung kasama ang barkada. Love it… this shows me na kay daming magagandang tanawin sa Pilipinas. Salamat @mainedcm, @Chichirita25,@Chamyto and the rest of the staff and crew for this show,” one user wrote.

“Congrats @mainedcm, @Chichirita25, @Chamyto. Nakaka-enjoy panoodin first episode plng nahook n agad ako at looking forward everyday walng palalampasin na araw,” another user said.

Aside from the travel series, veteran comedian Pokwang will also premiere her new project, a cooking show called “Kusina ni Mamang.”

In a message to her fans, Pokwang promoted it as a show with good food and laughter.

“Magluto tayo habang tumatawa,” she said.

LOOK: Pokwang for her new show “Kusina ni Mamang.” “Magluto tayo habang tumatawa.” | via @ricci_catalina pic.twitter.com/AJQDRkWdvZ — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) August 2, 2021

The pilot episode of “Kusina ni Mamang” will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm.

Showcasing the talent of Filipinos in the line of entertainment and comedy is the goal of newly launched BuKo channel, said film director and APT CEO Michael Tuviera.

The name, which inspires the coconut motif, is actually short for “Buhay Komedya.

“Conceptualizing the programs for BuKo Originals was never an easy task, but it was well worth it especially with the talents that we’re working with and all the amazing ideas that are brought to the table. We look forward to filling BuKo with non-stop laughter and feel-good entertainment for the whole family,” he said.

Cignal TV Inc. President and CEO Robert Galang, meanwhile, said BuKo is a dream come true.

“Our dream of a local comedy channel has finally come true.” Galang said.

Galang also encouraged viewers to watch BuKo’s lineup for some good vibes.

“If you want to smile, you go to BuKo. That’s our promise to our subscribers,” he said.

BuKo is available on Cignal TV Channel 2 and SatLite Channel 2, and on the Cignal Play app, available via App Store and Google Play.