‘No intention to throw malice’: Binibining Pilipinas apologizes for caption

The Binibining Pilipinas organization apologized for a now-deleted caption that received backlash over its perceived discriminatory message.

On October 1, their Facebook page deleted a repost from the Miss International page with Philippines representative Hannah Arnold’s photo.

Their caption read: “Naturaaaal woman.”

It was posted a day after Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez won the prestigious crown on September 30.

Gomez, the representative of Cebu City, would also be the first LGBT member in the country to enter the international pageant scene.

In an apology on October 2, the organization stated that it had no intention of offending anyone.

“Binibining Pilipinas would like to apologize for the recent caption posted on our Facebook page. There was no intention to throw malice at any individual. But we understand the impression created by the said caption given its timing,” they said.

“The organization has always been about celebrating Filipinas of all backgrounds. We will never consciously do anything to minimize the experience and truth of anyone,” they added.

The organization vowed to be more mindful on moving forward, Binibining Pilipinas wrote.

“BBP acknowledges the sentiments of the netizens. We took down the social media post, and we will ensure that future posts will be properly vetted and cleared by the organization,” they said.

“Moving forward, we commit to being more mindful online,” they added.

Moreover, the organization hoped that social media users to stop sending negative messages to Binibining Pilipinas candidates for they were not involved in the controversy.

“Lastly, we request all netizens to please spare the BBP queens from negative comments and messages since they had nothing to do with the post. We wish for everyone’s continuous support in their upcoming endeavors,” they said.

The Binibining Pilipinas concluded their beauty pageant last July with Miss International Philippines Arnold to represent the country in 2022.

Other titleholders as the Philippines’ delegate are Samantha Panlilio who was crowned as the Miss Grand International Philippines, Maureen Montagne as the Miss Globe Philippines, and Cinderella “Cindy” Obeñita as the Miss Intercontinental Philippines.

