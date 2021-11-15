‘Kitchie Na Doll’: Kitchie Nadal wowed by toy patterned after her

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Kitchie Nadal amused the local online community when she found out that there is a limited edition doll reportedly being sold in her likeness.

The 41-year-old singer last Thursday shared a picture that featured a doll with the label “Kitchie Na Doll.”

“Na Doll,” when spoken, sounds like Kitchie’s maiden surname, Nadal.

“Seryoso??!” Kitchie wrote as a caption of her post with emojis of a laughing-with-tears face and a grinning-with-sweat face.

The singer’s post has earned 1,600 comments and almost 10,000 shares on the social networking platform so far. It has also earned 39,000 likes and laughing reactions.

Fellow artists also shared their amusement in the comments section.

“Next edition dapat may (guitar emoji),” Barbie Almabis wrote with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

“So si Barbie doll na talaga. Ikaw ngayon lang ginawang doll. Gawa na rin sila Aia Dolleon,” independent artist Bullet Dumas commented.

Other Filipinos asked in jest if the singer was “compensated” for it.

“The biggest question is, [were] you compensated for this? Bwahahaha,” a Facebook user commented.

Some speculated that the pun could have come from actor-comedian Michael V‘s “Wag na Wag” music video, a parody of Kitchie and her popular song “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.”

After the comedian’s performance, a voice-over could be heard in the video saying that people could get a free limited edition “Kitchie Na Doll.”

“I think, galing ‘yung idea kay Sir Bitoy? Hahaha,” a Facebook user wrote and then shared a screengrab of the music video.

Kitchie is now living in Spain after marrying Spanish non-government organization worker Carlos López in 2015.

Kitchie is a former vocalist of alternative rock band Mojofly. She rose to fame after she released a self-titled solo album that featured her chart-topping single “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin.”

It also featured the songs “Same Ground,” “Fire” and “Bulong” which gained popularity in the OPM scene as well.