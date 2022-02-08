‘Never too late’: Gary V cheered after revealing he is a first-time voter in 2022 polls

Multi-awarded singer Gary Valenciano, who is almost 60 years old, revealed in a proclamation rally that it will be his first time to participate in the elections as a voter this year.

The artist, who is also known as “Mr. Pure Energy,” was among the personalities who virtually appeared in a video for the proclamation rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Tuesday.

Gary was introduced by actress Nikki Valdez, who is hosting the grand rally at Plaza Quezon in Naga, as a “new Kakampink.”

“Alam ko na wala kayong nakikitang mga posts… wala kayong nakikitang iba’t ibang mga linalagay ko sa social media para maipakita ko kung sino ang iboboto ko sa darating na halalan,” he said in the video.

“Pero sa kulay na ganito, sa kulay na ‘to (gestures) ito, alam niyo na kung sino,” Gary added, gesturing to his pink sweatshirt.

“Ito ang magiging first time ko, first time to vote, ever. And I know I’m going to make the right vote kasi naniniwala talaga ako na si VP Leni Robredo ang dapat maging susunod na presidente ng Pilipinas. At si—bayaw ko—si Francis Kiko Pangilinan, ang dapat maging VP (vice president),” he further said.

The singer shared that he was “impressed” by Robredo’s initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited Pangilinan’s “consistency” in leadership all the way back to their grade school years.

The lawmaker is Gary’s brother-in-law through his wife, Angeli Pangilinan.

Meanwhile, the singer’s status as a first-time voter at 57 years old gained some Filipinos’ attention.

In the country, citizens who are at least 18 years of age can participate in the elections by voting. The 1987 Constitution also said that citizens who are of legal age have the right to vote.

“Gary V is a first-time voter! It’s never too late to make your voice count,” writer Anj Pessumal tweeted.

“Gary V just came out as a first time voter, lmao it’s THAT bad,” another online user tweeted. “LMAO” is an internet slang for “laughing my a** off.”

“It’s never too late to vote!” a different Filipino commented.

“Weird flex, GV, but okay,” quipped another Twitter user, referring to Gary’s initials.

Other personalities who appeared in the video at the Robredo-Pangilinan grand rally are Juan Karlos Labajo, Iza Calzado, and Jolina Magdangal.

Apart from Nikki, Cherry Pie Picache, Bituin Escalante, Pinky Amador, Red Ollero, Rita Avila, Agot Isidro and The Company are physically present at the event.

OPM icon Rivermaya is also expected to perform.