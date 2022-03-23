Reduced to husband? Ogie Alcasid takes pride in being husband to Regine Velasquez

“I take pride [in] being husband to the kindest and most loving human one can ever meet.”

Ogie Alcasid tweeted this in response to a Twitter user who was disappointed that he was supposedly “reduced” to the husband of Regine Velasquez.

While Ogie did not cite the tweet he was referring to, the singer proudly shared how lucky he is to have Regine in his life.

“I saw a tweet before that na kawawa ako kasi I was reduced to ‘husband of regine”. Hey my bro, just want to let you to know that I take pride [in] being husband to the kindest and most loving human one can ever meet. Peace,” he said.

I saw a tweet before that na kawawa ako kasi i was reduced to “husband of regine”. Hey my bro, just want to let you to know that i take pride of being husband to the kindest and most loving human one can ever meet. Peace. — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 23, 2022

Regine later saw this tweet and replied under it.

“I love you morest baba,” she said with a heart emoji.

I love you morest baba ❤️ — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) March 23, 2022

Ogie’s main tweet received more than 22,000 likes, 316 quote-retweets and over 1,400 retweets.

Regine and Ogie have been married for more than a decade since December 2010.

They have a ten-year-old son named Nathaniel James or Nate.

Both artists have also received numerous awards for their music throughout their individual careers.

Ogie is now known as an OPM icon. Regine is dubbed Asia’s Songbird.

Their fans soon showered them with support in the replies and quote-retweets.

“You weren’t reduced to anything. Instead, becoming her husband added to how great of a human being and artist you are,” one Twitter user said.

“To be a husband to someone who is so kind, beautiful and talented is a huge blessing. It is never a reduction to one’s persona, but an achievement that makes one thank God even more. You’re perfectly imperfect but so blessed, Kuya Ogs!” another user tweeted.

Others also were impressed by Ogie’s clap back against his critic.

“Here’s your crown king,” one Twitter user said with a crown emoji.

“King behavior,” another user shared.

“He really said no to fragile masculinity,” another Twitter user commented.

The term “king behavior” is an internet jargon used to describe any person with an admirable or legendary behavior.

Ogie is set to hold a series of concerts in California in the United States of America titled “OA sa Love in the USA” on March 26, April 2 and 3.

He will be joined by rumored couple Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.