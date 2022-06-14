Nagoyo? Paulo Avelino’s phone snatching prank during mall tour goes viral

Actor Paulo Avelino joked about Filipinos being “gallant” or generous when fans reached out their phones to have a selfie with him during his mall show for his latest film.

The actor went to Trinoma on Sunday to promote the romance film he co-produced, “Ngayon Kaya.”

It was supposed to debut in 2020 as part of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story follows former friends Harold (Paulo) and AM (Janine Gutierrez) who have a chance encounter years after their college graduation. The reunion happens when they both arrive late at their friends’ wedding.

Harold is portrayed as a shy man from the province who develops a secret love for his friend AM, a rich woman with an outgoing persona.

The movie is directed by Prime Cruz, who has helmed movies such as “Isa Pa With Feelings,” Can We Still Be Friends” and “Sleepless.”

“Ngayon Kaya” will premiere on June 22. It is touted as “the first Filipino film to be commercially released in the #NewNormal.”

During a mall tour of the movie, Paulo jokingly grabbed some fans’ phones as they asked for a selfie with him.

He then pocketed the phones and turned his back on fans.

The moment was captured on video and uploaded on his Facebook page with the caption: “Salamat po sa mga cellphone na inabot sakin. Napaka-galante ng mga tao sa Trinoma.” It was accompanied by a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The video has earned a whopping 2.2 million views, 2,100 comments and 185,000 pure laughing reactions so far.

Some amused Filipinos referenced one of Paulo’s past movie characters in the comments.

“Na GOYO na naman po tayo sa itsura n’ya,” a Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Literal na GOYO,” another online user wrote.

Paulo portrayed the Philippine revolutionary figure, Gregorio del Pilar, in Jerrold Tarog’s “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.”

The general was known by his nickname “Goyo” or “Goyong.”

The word “goyo” also means to be deceived, scammed or fooled in Filipino.