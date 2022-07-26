Liza Soberano’s TikTok, IG collaborations with K-pop idols spark speculations among fans

Fans of Liza Soberano are wondering what could be in the works as the Filipino actress has been seen collaborating with different K-pop idols on social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram.

Liza was recently tagged by WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon in an Instagram reel. The two recreated a popular TikTok trend where one would ask “What song are you listening to?”

In the video, the WINNER member asked Liza what song she was listening to, to which Liza replied “I Love U.” “I Love U” is the latest single released by WINNER earlier this month.

But before Liza’s collaboration with Seung Hoon, she already wowed fans with not only one but two TikTok dance craze videos with iKON’s main dancer DK (formerly known as Donghyuk).

“With @lizasoberano ✌️thank you,” DK wrote.

The actress commented on one of DK’s videos, thanking the idol for teaching her the dance.

Liza also showed that she’s got the moves as she first made a dance challenge video on Instagram with former 2PM leader Jay Park. The video featured Jay Park’s latest single “Need to Know.”

The video was posted by the K-pop idol in which the caption reads:

“#NeedToKnow with @lizasoberano#LizaSoberano

Been killing game for so long but still so young!! Thank you!! Maraming salamat!!

‘Need To Know’ M/V Full version:

🎬https://youtu.be/8aEYeEKg9zM”

Liza also commented on Jay Park’s post, expressing her enthusiasm for being able to get to know the founder of both labels AOMG and H1GHER MUSIC.

Aside from unexpected TikTok and Instagram collaborations with different K-pop idols, Liza was tagged in a photo with GOT7’s BamBam.

The photo, which created a buzz on social media, was posted by Mark Mariano of Aria Group International on his Instagram account. The photo also included James Reid.

On Tuesday, Liza posted another TikTok video featuring IVE’s Yujin where they did the popular #DearCupidChallenge.

“#DearCupidChallenge with #YUJIN of @ive.official. She’s so kind and talented,” the actress wrote with a pink heart emoji.

The video already garnered 2.5 million views an hour after the actress posted it on her TikTok account.

With everything that has been happening, fans of the Filipina actress expressed their overwhelming feelings on Twitter.

“DONGHYUK WITH LIZA SOBERANO???? OH MY GOD,” a user tweeted.

“IM SHAKING,,, LIZA SOBERANO WITH JAY PARK,” a fan wrote.

“SHUT THE FRONT DOOR, NOW WE GOT LIZA SOBERANO AND JAY PARK!??! HELLO, CAN SOMEONE TELL ME WHAT IS GOING ON OUT HERE!??! MY FILO MOOTS , DO WE KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?! Side note to everyone: Liza is one of my favorite Filipino actresses ever,” a fan expressed.

“NEVER IN MY LIFE DID I EXPECT TO SEE YUJIN AND LIZA SOBERANO IN ONE FRAME this TikTok is gonna go crazy,” another fan said.

Some are curious about what’s in it for Liza’s career. Others shared their speculations.

“I think the company of James Reid together with Liza Soberano is going to have partnership with different companies in Korea.,” a user suspected

“Confused talaga ako kay Liza S. magiging singer na ba siya or actress pa rin siya? lagi ako nagugulat sa mga nakikita kong contents nya sa Korea. sana all!” another user asked.

The speculations started when Liza was spotted in a photo posted by Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Ho on July 4, 2022 on his Instagram stories.

The photo showed Liza and James posing with music producers inside the Starship Entertainment building with the caption “Careless x Starship”.

Starship Entertainment houses several Korean idols and groups such as Monsta X, WSJN and IVE.

On July 20, Liza was again spotted with James entering YG building. YG Entertainment is a popular South Korean agency and is the home of some of the biggest K-pop groups in the world like Big Bang and BLACKPINK.

On June 20, Careless Music, a record label in the Philippines, officially welcomed Liza to their family with an uploaded photo on Instagram featuring the actress, company chairman James and CEO Jeffrey.

This came after months of speculations that Liza is joining the record label.