‘Best surprise’: Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first child

Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola-Manzano and Luis Manzano announced that they are expecting their first child in a vlog posted on Thursday, August 11.

“What a pleasant surprise! We had planned for our church wedding this year, but suddenly God gave us this wonderful blessing, proving time and again that God is the master planner,” Jessy wrote on Instagram.

“This is, by far, the best surprise we have received in our lives. Indeed, with God, all things are possible,” she added.

Jessy said that their church wedding will be postponed as she focuses on her pregnancy.

The couple tied the knot in intimate wedding ceremony held at The Farm San Benito, Batangas in February 2021.

In an interview with PLDT Home, Luis said that more than a year into the marriage, they are still learning a lot from each other.

“What I got to appreciate about my wife even more is how

family-oriented she is both towards her own, mine, and our own family,” the actor-TV host said.

The celebrity couple, also the new faces of PLDT Home, have been sharing a glimpse of their married life through their respective YouTube channels. This makes internet connection an integral part of their daily routine.

Currently, Jessy and Luis have more than 1.07 million and 1.75 million subscribers, respectively.

“My YouTube channel taught me to show the real me and how to be more open to the world. It helped me become more relaxed and original when it comes to myself,” Jessy said.

“I promised myself to always put out real and authentic content because my subscribers and viewers appreciated me more when I started showing my true self,” she added.

The two have been supportive of their personal and couple goals.

Jessy considers herself “lucky” because of this.

“Being married and pursuing personal goals at the same time is possible. I’ve learned that you shouldn’t let go of your personal aspirations once you get married. I’m lucky I married a person who would always support me no matter what,” Jessy said.

During the same interview, Jessy and Luis bared that they are planning to set up their own production company and travel to Switzerland.