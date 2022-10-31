‘Billy understood the assignment’: Billy Crawford praised for Will Byers costume

Warning: Contains some spoilers

“Billy understood the assignment.”

Television host Billy Crawford‘s Halloween costume as Will Byers from the famous Netflix series “Stranger Things” became a hit among social media users.

His wife, Coleen Garcia, uploaded a slideshow where they were seen dressed up as characters of the supernatural show’s fourth season, complete with different poses and facial expressions.

Coleen went as edgy Eddie Munson while their son, Amari, went as Eleven in a lab gown.

Billy, meanwhile, went as Will, particularly the version of the character who was seen crying after giving an emotional speech to Mike Wheeler about their friendship.

“@billycrawford said he couldn’t dress as any of the kids because of his beard. I told him he was wrong,” Coleen wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Billy reenacted the particular scene where Will was crying in an attempt to cover his signature beard.

“Didn’t wanna break our little tradition, so we did what we could,” Coleen wrote with a closed-eyes smile emoji.

“Also made the most of Amari’s (too short) haircut and took his photos before we left Manila,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen)

Some scenes of the slideshow were posted by media outlets on social media.

Among the ones that gained the most buzz were Billy’s costume and reenactment.

“Billy’s reenactment as Will is a winner!” a Facebook user commented with clapping hands emojis.

“Billy understood the assignment,” wrote an Instagram user with emojis of a winking face and a rolling-on-the-floor laughing face.

“The design is so Will, omg (sparkling emoji) nailed it!” another Pinoy wrote on Facebook.

“For a moment, I thought it was really Will,” a different Facebook user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Bill’s costume also drew comparisons to Padre Salvi of the GMA historical fantasy series “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

Padre Salvi is a character in Jose Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere.” He serves as the parish priest of the fictional town of San Diego who secretly desires Maria Clara.

In the Kapuso series, he is portrayed by Juancho Triviño who sports a tonsure hairstyle.

While not exactly similar to Will’s bowl cut, some social media users commented that Bill’s costume made them recall the friar.

“Medyo hawig mo na si Padre Salvi dito,” a Facebook user said.

“Padre Salvi nyo malungkot na HAHAHAHAHA,” another Pinoy commented.

The Crawfords are currently in France, where Billy is competing in the “Dancing with the Stars.”