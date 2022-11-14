‘You deserve all this’: Coleen Garcia pens message to Billy Crawford after France ‘Dancing with the Stars’ win

“You are an AMAZING person, and I am soooo so blessed that our son gets to look up to you and have you as his Dad.”

This was Coleen Garcia‘s sweet message to her husband Billy Crawford after he won a popular dancing competition in France.

Billy bagged the top prize in the 12th season of the dance competition called “Danse avec les Stars,” France’s version of the dance franchise “Dancing with the Stars,” on Saturday, November 12.

Following this win, Coleen shared a photo of Billy holding the “DALS” trophy on Instagram.

The actress then expressed how proud she is of her husband’s achievement.

“Words cannot express how PROUD I am of you, my love! Not just for WINNING this difficult competition, but for growing into the person you have become: a kind, humble man who works hard, dreams big for his family, shoots for the stars and makes sure to lift as many people up with him along the way,” she said.

Coleen was also delighted that their son Amari gets to look up to an achiever.

“You are an AMAZING person, and I am soooo so blessed that our son gets to look up to you and have you as his Dad,” Coleen wrote.

“You amaze me every time. I love you, and I’m SO HAPPY for you! You deserve all of this and more,” she added.

Before this victory, Billy also shared on Instagram his favorite moments with the “DALS” production team and his dance partner Fauve Hautot, who he now calls his “sister.”

He then expressed his gratitude to Coleen, his loved ones and the rest of his supporters who rallied behind him throughout his journey in the famous dance show.

The 12th season of “DALS” ran for at least 11 weeks.

“My love @coleen my angel of a son Amari. Production, @dals_tf1, my amazing new sister @fauvehautot all the crew, all my co-contestants, my country, my parents and most of all thank you to the French public who has been there for me for more than 20 years. I’m very emotional today since it’s the last day,” Billy wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Billy’s colleagues in the Philippine entertainment industry showered him with congratulatory remarks in the comments section of Coleen’s post.

“Ladies and gentlemen!!!! It’s our champion @billycrawford. AWESOME!” Gary Valenciano commented.

“Soooooo happy for Billy!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhh!!!! My Billy Joe Fan Heart is beaming!!!! Congratulations!” Iza Calzado also wrote.

Billy reportedly garnered 53.4% of the votes in the last episode, making him the 2022 “DALS” grand prize winner.