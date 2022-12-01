Kris Aquino’s followers grateful for Darla Sauler’s photo update

Fans and followers of showbiz personality Kris Aquino expressed happiness after seeing her latest photo through an Instagram post of her former “Kris TV” head writer and co-host Darla Sauler.

Darla on Wednesday shared a picture of her with the “Queen of All Media” who was sitting in bed with Bimby Aquino.

“You always make time for family. Happy to visit and catch up with you and the kids while you’re in the US, Krisy,” Kris’ longtime friend wrote on November 30.

“Continuously praying for your well-being. Love, love, love you, Bimb and Kuya always, @krisaquino,” Darla added with a heart emoji.

Her last personal visit to Kris was in April. It was the first time they saw each other after nearly three years, although they had constantly communicated.

“Ganun talaga ‘pag ‘yung katrabaho mo, nagtitiwala sa’yo at tinatrato kang kaibigan. Eventually, magiging pamilya talaga kayo. Kaya nakaka-emo [emotional] to see Kuya and lalo na si Bimb na literal kong nasubaybayan ang paglaki,” Darla said in a post before.

She was one of Kris’ writers for her morning talk show “Kris TV” on ABS-CBN back in 2016.

Darla’s update about the “Queen of All Media” elated some of the latter’s followers, who have anticipated posts and pictures from Kris ever since she lay low on social media amid her medical conditions.

“Aww. Nakaka-happy naman makita si Ms. Kris na maayos na ulit,” an Instagram user wrote with a two hearts emoji.

“Happy to see (the) latest photo of Ms. Kris Aquino thru you, Darla (a very reliable source). Get well soon, Ms. @krisaquino. Waiting to see you back on screen, doing what you love and do best. God bless you!” another fan commented.

“Yay, looking good, Ms. Kris,” a different Pinoy said.

“Wow, she looks great,” another follower wrote.

“Happy to see your health is improving, Kris… [pray] lang and trust HIM…” a fan from Facebook commented.

Kris’ last Instagram post was on November 28 but this does not include a current picture.

Her most recent post with a picture of herself was on September 7.

Kris is currently in the United States, where she is set to undergo “what will likely be more than 18 months of diagnosis and treatment” starting next year.

READ: ‘Fighting, Krisy!’: Celebs send messages of support to Kris Aquino after health update

She left for the stateside last June to receive treatment for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis or EGPA.

Three months after, Kris shared being possibly diagnosed with a fifth autoimmune condition.

An autoimmune disease is when the person’s immune system attacks the body’s healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.

Apart from EGPA, Kris has autoimmune thyroiditis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.