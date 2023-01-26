Precious Paula Nicole to join other ‘Drag Race’ winners at DragCon LA

Precious Paula Nicole is set to join another big fan convention overseas, “RuPaul’s DragCon LA”.

Precious, the country’s first-ever Drag Race Superstar, is set to join her counterparts in other countries who will gather in one venue to meet their fans in the United States this May.

Her official promotional poster was released on the Instagram page of RuPaul’s DragCon on January 20.

“Life is precious, and so are we! It’s time for the big reveal– #DragRacePH S1 [Season 1] champion @preciouspaulame is coming to #DragCon LA!” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s DragCon (@rupaulsdragcon)

In the comments section, Precious remarked with heart emojis: “Mabuhey!”

This was in reference to the title of the first episode of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 where she donned the look that was featured in her poster.

Ongina, a Filipino-American contender in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5, also cheered for Precious.

“Excited nnnaaaaa,” she said.

World of Wonder, the home of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises, released the names of the winners who will grace the much-anticipated fan event.

Their official posters were also uploaded on RuPaul’s DragCon’s Instagram page.

Aside from Precious, here are the following “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champions in the lineup so far:

Lawrence Chaney – “Drag Race UK” Season 2

Giséle Lullaby – “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 3

Yvie Oddly – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11

Ra’jah O’hara – “Canada’s Drag Race vs the World”

Icesis Couture – “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 2

Spankie Jackzon – “Drag Race Down Under” Season 2

Kylie Sonique Love – “All Stars Champion” Season 6

Danny Beard – “Drag Race UK” Season 4

Jaida Essence Hall – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12

RuPaul’s DragCon will be held at the historic Los Angeles Convention Center in the US on May 12 and 13.

Precious and two other “DRPH” Season 1 contenders Corazon Filipinas and Prince Marell previously graced DragCon UK 2023 in London, England from January 6 to 8.

They got to showcase their talent and Filipino culture-inspired looks in front of the international crowd during the convention’s three-day run.

READ: Philippines’ Precious Paula Nicole to grace ‘DragCon UK’ | Rundown: What Filipino drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Prince Marell, Corazon wore at DragCon UK