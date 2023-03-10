K-pop group NewJeans endorses jeans brand

K-pop girl group NewJeans has been named the global ambassador of Levi’s for its 150th anniversary.

“We’re honored and thrilled to represent Levi’s, a timeless brand that literally created the world’s most iconic new jeans while constantly looking towards the future,” the K-pop group said.

“Because of their genuine support for youth culture and our admiration for their beautiful brand, this is a natural partnership,” they added.

Levi’s Global Brand Marketing vice president Chris Jackman expressed excitement over the Levi’s and New Jeans’ collaboration.

“As the group’s influence on the music industry and culture continues to grow, we’re excited to be a part of their journey and help NewJeans connect with fans globally in a fresh and authentic way,” Jackman said.

“NewJeans” name was inspired by their aspirations to become timeless icons of a new era, like jeans, that people never become tired of putting on.

The girl group is popular for their songs “Ditto” and “OMG,” which both landed Billboard Hot 100.