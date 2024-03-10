Levi’s unveils summer 2024 collection with lightweight technology

Denim clothes are in as we welcome the warm breeze of summer.

Last February 22, clothing brand Levi’s gave a preview of its summer 2024 collection where it reimagined the essentials with lightweight technology.

The brand launched wearable pieces with fresh takes on tops, dresses and baggy jeans for every wardrobe.

The summer collection includes long-sleeve blouses with subtle prints and delicate detailing, such as the Carinna Blouse and the Halsey Blouse with their subtle nod to Western aesthetics—in soft denim, cotton twill, and linen.

It can be paired with woven tops in lightweight fabrics, which are a must for keeping cool when it’s hot outside.

The brand said its Pascale Blouse is a breathable, square-neckline button-down, while the Joyce Resort Shirt embraces the spirit of the season with tropical prints.

For its summer fits, Levi’s also introduced summer dresses with expanded print, pattern, length, and silhouette offerings.

“These pieces are more than just seasonal must-haves, but everyday essentials that you’ll love wearing, this summer and beyond,” the brand said.

The summer collection of tops and dresses for women is available for purchase on its official website: levi.com.ph and select Levi’s boutique stores nationwide.

Aside from these, the brand also leans into loose pieces for man and women, embracing the “calm fit trend” and taking inspiration from the ‘90s and 2000s styles.

It introduced the following loose fits:

Baggy Dad

Baggy Dad which features an easy top block and a loose, straight leg; the Baggy Dad Wide Leg, a pleated wide leg in lightweight 10 oz. denim; the Featherweight Baggy Dad, the lightest expression of lightweight denim; and the Baggy Cargo utility pocket details for a workwear vibe.

Pleated Trouser Short

For a non-denim option for warmer weather, the brand’s loose offerings also include the lightweight Pleated Trouser Short.

568™ Stay Loose and 468 Loose Short for men

568™ Stay Loose comes in Levi’s new lightweight cotton/linen denim. The 468 Loose Short, on the other hand, provides a relaxed style for men.

The Levi’s Baggy Dad, Baggy Dad Wide Leg, the Baggy Cargo, and the 568™ Stay Loose are available now while the Featherweight Baggy Dad, Pleated Trouser Short, 568™ Stay Loose with lightweight denim and 468 Stay Loose will be available in the spring on Levi.com, the Levi’s App, and select Levi’s® Stores.

According to the brand, it will launch exciting new collections including return of iconic reissues, special editions for men this year.

Levi’s brand’s premium selvedge denim line, Made In Japan, will also be releasing crafted pieces sourced from the renowned Hiroshima-based Kaihara Denim Mill. The brand said that these pieces “are created with vintage shuttle looms to achieve the most exquisite shades of indigo denim.” — Rosette Adel