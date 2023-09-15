NewJeans promotes self-expression for extended celeb of Levi’s 501 jeans’ 150th anniv

K-pop girl group NewJeans and legacy clothing brand Levi’s have been extending the 150th anniversary of the 501®.

501®, one of the most enduring icons of global style and the original template of pants, turned 150 last May.

Levi’s global ambassadors, NewJeans, then is continuing the celebration of the riveting jeans, with a new campaign that promote the power and joy of self-expression.

The members of South Korean girl group are encouraging fans to express their unique style by showcasing different ways to personalize and customize their 501® jeans.

The campaign video of NewJeans also featured new range of fits and seasonal looks and their creative takes using the pants as their canvas for self-expression created with Haus Tailors and Levi’s artist partners.

Like NewJeans, fans and patrons of Levi’s can showcase their creativity by incorporating embroidery designs, patches, pleats and embellishments to 501® Shorts, 501® ‘81 Jeans, 501® Cropped Jeans, 501® ‘90s jeans and 501® Original jeans at its in-house tailor shops.

They can also have the chance to add special embroidery designs and patches from Japanese and Korean tailors, including Harajuku Tailor Shop and Garosugil Tailor Shop.

Aside from adding designs, patrons can also transform their jeans and make them look worn in, thrifted or baggy through special rips and repairs.

“How will you wear yours?” NewJeans asked in the brand film where they customized their pieces and completed their looks with unique accessories and styling.

NewJeans also showed off their expressive seasonal looks in separate campaign videos.

They wore Ribcage Wide Leg Women’s Jeans, Low Loose Jeans, and Ankle Column Skirts for cold weather looks. They also wore Baggy Cargo pants, 501® Shorts, and Baggy Dad Jeans against cool-colored backdrops, for the summer look.

“It’s been so rewarding to partner with a brand that has both an incredible past and looks towards the future. This campaign encourages people to discover and express their unique style by showing the different ways you can wear Levi’s® 501® jeans and really make them your own,” NewJeans said.

The group added that they are excited for their fans to explore how the collection can be customized at tailor shops.

“We know they can take these clothes in some really unique directions, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with!” the group concluded. — Rosette Adel