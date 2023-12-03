‘It’s Giving Season’: Celebrate holidays with these fresh pieces

The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to embrace the holiday spirit than to wear fashionable pieces and give presents.

Last November 22, clothing brand Levi’s® felt generous and launched “It’s Giving Season” campaign that introduced the fresh holiday collection.

For the brand, the spirit of the season is about “giving time, giving love and giving iconic presents that will last beyond parties and stand the test of trends.”

In view of this, it launched the array of comfortable and wardrobe must-haves from tops and tees to jeans, chinos and more.

Among the men and women’s holiday collection of Levi’s include the Ribcage Bells, a modern take on the classic bell bottoms. This piece marries the denim brand’s high rise and vintage wide leg jeans.

This can be matched with an all-weather piece of oversized coat or a sparkly halter-neck top.

Other pieces for women are the Levi’s® Women Monica Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, which features a flattering V-neck and a slim fit, and the Women’s Icon Mini Tote—a nod to fashion’s current obsession with all things fun-sized.

1 of 2

On the other hand, men can purchase Levi’s® 501® Original Parrish which is a year-round staple thar bears its iconic straight fit and signature button fly. The jeans, invented in 1873, can be paired with the Levi’s® Men’s Twofer Shirt, that has a relaxed ‘90s fit, as well as the Men’s Flexfit Poster Logo Cap, to complete the holiday look.

1 of 3

Meanwhile, during the holiday launch event held at the Clubhouse at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Levi’s prepared a night of partying with games for guests composed of content creators, celebrities and members of the media.

A tailor shop catered to guests where they can also personalize and customize the fresh fits they got for gifting either for their loved ones or themselves.

Among the attendees of the event are “Drag Race Philippines” Season 2 queens Tiny Deluxe, Benie, ØV Cünt and Hana Beshie. The event was hosted by comedian Baus Rufo.

Below are some snaps during the launch:

#ItsGivingSeason: Clothing brand Levi’s Philippines introduced fresh fits for the holiday season last November 22. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/LU6jmBtmpz — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) December 3, 2023