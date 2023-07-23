Levi’s expands Asia footprint with largest branch in QC mall

A heritage clothing brand just opened largest branch in the Philippines to date.

Located at SM North EDSA in Quezon City, SM Retail’s Levi’s® store marks a milestone in the clothing brand’s direct-to-consumer expansion strategy in Asia.

“This store is emblematic of our commitment to bringing quality retail experiences and services to our customers, especially as we continue to expand our retail footprint in this country,” Charisse Chua, country manager at Levi Strauss & Co. Philippines, said in a statement.

The store was officially opened last Thursday, July 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It was attended by Chua, Signature Lines Incorporated and SM Retail senior vice president and Business Unit head Jeffrey Lo, SM North Edsa assistant vice president for operations Jocelyn Clarino and SM Retail senior vice president for controllership Maria Theresa Co, among others.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Miss World Philippines 2022 finalist Erika Kristensen.

What to expect

The new store features NextGen store concept and boasts LED-powered digital features such as an illuminated entry archway and in-store panels streaming interactive content.

Being a NextGen store concept, it allows shoppers to have an immersive experience and lets them customize products to their own authentic self-expression and personal style.

Levi’s® SM North EDSA will offer the widest range of the brand’s products in the Philippines. These include the iconic 501® line and classic trucker jackets.

There are also new spaces such as the style lounge, elevated fitting rooms, and personalized shopping guidance from in-store Levi’s® experts.

The new store also houses the Levi’s® Tailor Shop, an alteration, restoration, and customization station helmed by skilled tailoring professionals. Shoppers will be allowed to add embroidery, patches, pins and fabric panel, as well as paint, among others to refresh the look of their old pieces or elevate their newly purchased items.

“We have dedicated artists in the tailor shop, so kung gusto mo ng magpa-paint ng pants or jacket mo, puwede rin,” a branch employee said in a chance interview with Interaksyon.

The new branch is the 7th store to have a tailor shop for customers to have their clothes fixed or customized.

‘Platinum’ store

Given the branch’s expansive offerings and huge spaces, a branch employee said that the new branch is called the first “platinum store” of Levi’s® in the Philippines.

“Sinabi kasi na platinum store dahil meron kaming mezzanine; compared to other stores na large or medium lang, better kami,” the employee told Interaksyon.

The largest Levi’s Philippines branch is located on the 2nd floor of the City Center of SM North Edsa, Quezon City.