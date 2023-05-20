‘The 501 experience’: Activities, booths you can enjoy at Levi’s interactive event in Manila

American clothing company Levi’s is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its iconic 501® jeans this year.

The San Francisco company was granted a patent on the process of riveting pants on May 20, 1873. This was eventually known worldwide as the 501® jeans.

It has since become one of the most icons of global style and an original template from which other jeans have descended.

On Friday, Levi’s launched an interactive event called the “501® Experience” at the Mall of Asia Central Atrium, in conjunction with the celebration of its 150th anniversary.

The MOA Central Atrium venue houses booths that allow visitors to explore, design and shop as the brand celebrates one of the most well-loved articles of clothing in history.

“Since its creation in 1873, Levi’s® 501® jeans have not only become a staple of fashion but have also carved a permanent place in our cultural history,” Charisse Chua, country manager at Levi Strauss Philippines Inc., said.

Here are the activities you can enjoy at the 501® Experience booths:

Collab studio

At the collab studio, visitors can witness free design demos from local designers. This is where you can plan how to style your clothing article if you want to be individualistic, self-expressive and make those denim articles distinctly yours and customized.

Tailor Shop

Levi’s Tailor Shop makes your designs and visions for your clothing articles come to life. It offers tailor services such as embroidery, alteration, destressing, paneling, fabric, and heat press patches, as well as hand paint to make the clothes more personalized.

“Jean-spirations” designed by Filipino designers are also displayed within the venue to serve as an inspiration to those who want to have their Levi’s fit customized.

Photo areas

The 501® Experience offers three photo areas where you can take photos and videos and document your OOTDs (outfit of the day).

The first photo area is a vintage photo booth where you can receive instant photo prints of your shots.

There is also an area called the 501® Infinity Room, a mirrored area perfect for OOTDs.

Levi’s also installed a vintage laundromat area, an ode to its remarkable 501® ad in 1985 titled “Laundrette.” This ad promoted the trousers as shrink-to-fit jeans.

Aside from the photo areas, there are also installations that showcase the history of 501®.

Visitors will be greeted by photos, boards with story timelines containing moments remarkable to the rise to fame of the historic jeans.

There is also an immersive story wall for those who wish to share their 501® tales.

For those who want to shop, you may visit the Time Capsule Wardrobe, a pop-up shop, where you can also avail yourself of styling consultation with fashion gurus and stylists.

Among the activities and features to enjoy at the 501 Experience are free design demo at the collab studio, tailor services at the Tailor Shop, instant photos at the photo booth, history wall and the immersive stories wall. | @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/SuGbYATNs7 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 19, 2023

The 501® Experience in Manila will be open to the public until May 21, Sunday.

During the launch, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up and 2017 Asia’s Next Top Model Maureen Wroblewitz, Levi’s 501®’s 150th anniversary campaign ambassador, invited the public to visit the interactive event.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up and 2017 Asia’s Next Top Model Maureen Wroblewitz is Levi’s 501’s 150th anniversary campaign ambassador. #150yearsof501 | @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/EWS5jVKwnn — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 19, 2023

“Take a lot of photos, get styling tips, learn the path in history of the 501s, take a lot of videos and photos for sure,” she said.

Maureen also introduced the message video of her fellow ambassador K-pop girl group, New Jeans, who are one with global patrons of the clothing brand in celebrating the classic pants. They are set to perform in Seoul, South Korea as part of the culmination of the brand’s global celebrations of 501® Day.

WATCH: Video message of Kpop group New Jeans (@NewJeans_twt), the global ambassador of @LEVIS, for the 150th anniversary of 501 👇🏻 #150yearsof501 | @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/U8T5LVmB8c — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 19, 2023

Apart from the 501® Experience in MOA, Levi’s Philippines is also extending this to the digital space with a contest that encourages aspiring content creators to talk about their Greatest Story Being Made.

Those who wish to join must make a one-minute pitch video demonstrating their passion and what they require to make their own “Greatest Story.” They should register via the official Google form and upload their video on TikTok, with the hashtag #GreatestStoryEverWornPH and #150Yearsof501.

Chosen creators weekly will win a pair of their own Levi’s 501® pair, and at the end of the contest, the greatest passion story video out of all the entries will win a P150,000 funding to create the Greatest Story they described in their pitch.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the birth city of the beloved 501 jeans, Levi’s also launched an immersive activation to honor the jeans and the brand’s long-standing association with the city. It features an archival museum, opportunities for custom pieces, a hometown marketplace and more.

This activation is open to the public until May 25 at San Francisco’s historic Skylight at the Armory.

Aside from these, Levi’s® and Rolling Loud are celebrating 501® Day on May 20 with special club shows in San Francisco, Tokyo, Paris and London.

Next month, the clothing brand will introduce more modern spin-offs to the 501®. It will launch the cropped version of the 501® Original for Women, the 501® Original and the 501® Shorts in new colorways. It will also release the 501® Shorts for Men and 501® ‘93 Shorts, as well as the 501® Mid-Thigh Shorts in June.