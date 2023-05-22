Kendra Kramer’s school ball look gives off ‘Cinderella vibes’

The eldest daughter of actress-host Cheska Kramer and former basketball star Doug Kramer is giving off “Cinderella vibes.”

This was what some Filipinos thought after seeing the pictures of soon-to-be 14 years old Kendra Kramer, who attended her middle school ball in a powder blue dress created by her godmother, fashion designer Celline Bautista.

The celebrity teen’s dress had puff sleeves and a hemline with varying lengths towards the center.

According to Doug, Kendra got the design from a peg she saw online.

Her look was accentuated with silver strappy heels and a colorful handbag borrowed from Cheska which has a candy-inspired design.

Kendra shared some snaps of her look on Instagram, where she said that their middle school ball “was a whole new world” compared to their regular “cafeteria lunches.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Kendra Kramer (@kramer.kendra)

Her family’s page, “Team Kramer,” also posted pictures with the following caption: “Kendra may not have arrived in a pumpkin carriage, but she still felt like Cinderella at the middle school ball.”

The family also shared a video that showed a glammed-up Kendra and her parents sending her off to her school for the event.

“Kendra looking like Cinderella. (heart-eyed emoji) About to leave for her first school banquet!” its caption said.

In the comments section of the posts, social media users agreed that Kendra gave off “Cinderella vibes” with her school ball look.

“She looks like Cinderella in [her] dress,” an Instagram user said.

“Cinderella vibe,” another online user commented with blue heart emojis.

“I love how age-appropriate the design is. She looks so classy and elegant and definitely looks like a modern-day Cinderella,” wrote a Pinoy on Facebook with a red heart emoji.

“Stunning lady, Kendra! In our eyes, you are our Cinderella,” commented another Facebook user.

Cinderella, one of the famous Disney Princesses, is known for her powder blue ball gown with short puff sleeves.

In the fairy tale, this was the look the character famously transformed into when she secretly went to a royal ball intended for the prince to find a bride.

Meanwhile, Kendra’s parents penned their own messages for their eldest child on their respective social media accounts.

“Kendra, you’re truly a princess inside and out,” Doug said on Instagram.

“Ever since you were a little girl, you always loved wearing those cute princess dresses. And yesterday, I was so happy to see you in the favorite color I always said you looked extra beautiful,” he added.

“More than your beauty, your heart stands out even more. And that is why Papa loves you so much. Those that know you well, know that the most,” her father continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Kramer (@dougkramer)

Kendra’s mother, on the other hand, was more emotional about the teen who attended her “first banquet.”

“Time has no mercy… I blinked and suddenly, she is all grown. This once chubby baby is now becoming her own lady,” Cheska said on her Instagram.

She recalled how some of Kendra’s school activities made her emotional like the teen’s “first outdoor trip” and “overnight retreat.”

“There is no getting [used] to this. I simply am not ready,” the actress-host said.

“Now that you’re bidding your last 2 [two] weeks of middle school goodbye for high school, I can’t help but hold you a bit longer, hold you a bit tighter, and soak all the great things about having you as my daughter,” Cheska added.

“You’re surely growing up but in mommy’s eyes, you will always be my baby. Pls. don’t be a moody teenager who gets annoyed easily,” she continued.

Cheska acknowledged that she would go through the same with her two younger children and wondered if she will “ever get over being such a dramatic mother.”

“Ps. You looked lovely today, baby, you always do! You look lovely because of who you’re inside! That’s what I love best about you!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chesca Garcia Kramer (@chekakramer)

Kendra has been gaining attention for her stylish looks as a young teenager, with some commenting about her perceived resemblance to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Cheska previously said she has been imparting some of her mom’s advice (Kendra’s grandmother) to the teenager which include taking good care of one’s skin.

